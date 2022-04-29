Better Call Saul Season 6: Why actor Bob Odenkirk’s salary is so low

It has recently been revealed how much is the salary of actor Bob Odenkirk, whom we know for playing the character of Saul Goodman in both Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul and does not reflect even half of what other actors in equally famous series.

April 29, 2022 12:16 p.m.

Bob Odenkirk He has stood out with his role as Saul Goodman in two hit Netflix series. Both, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have turned out to be a couple of streaming television phenomena. The plots of each ensnared the audience who equate the tune win with their monthly paychecks, so it’s baffling to learn that this actor earns much less than we imagined .

The hateful comparison with his colleagues reflects that his salary is well below normal

In Breaking Bad he was a total and absolute success, so much so that his character was worthy of shooting a prequel with the same actor. Odenkirk, 59, He has worked on both productions with the same “tragic hero” character that has been decisive for the plot of these two Netflix series that have earned millions of dollars for the platform. The least they could do is offer you a significant salary that is commensurate with what they receive.

Odenkirk and the series in which he works have more than 30 nominations in different awards, and for now he only earns 200 thousand dollars per episode , according to Variety magazine which published a list with the net worth of celebrities. This would represent $16 million annually for the protagonist of Better Call Saul. Odenkirk plays a poor ex-con of low reputation who becomes a very peculiar lawyer. His ethics do not characterize him and he resorts to the most unusual strategies that can be imagined to obtain what he wants.

Not bad for an average actor, but we are talking about the person responsible for the success of 2 series that have revolutionized the levels of tuning and selection for several seasons. In fact, when compared to the salaries of other colleagues, the gap is larger, more depressing and less understandable.

With the release of season 6, Better Call Saul continues to rake in millions of dollars in profits for Netflix

The reason is not clear, everything indicates that although Better Call Saul is a success, it is not as iconic as Breaking Bad, while others argue that the actor is passionate about his character and is not interested in negotiating a higher salary for his work. On the other hand, there are fellow actors and actresses who reach almost a million dollars per episode with very good series and also critically acclaimed, for example as game of Thrones where its protagonists Emilia Clark and Kit Harintong they received 500 thousand per episode. Grey’s Antatomy’s Ellen Pompeo receives $450,000. And of course the boys from The Big Bang Theory They came to charge 900 thousand dollars per episode.

It’s coming up sixth season of Better Call Saul and the fans still do not understand how it is possible that an actor as prominent as Bob Odenkirk has such a low salary compared to his colleagues. It is expected that with the success that this new season will surely have, the numbers will increase in the account of the protagonist.