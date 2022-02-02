“Better choose Bitcoin!” | Jack Dorsey offers advice to Facebook

From Bitcoin for Corporations 2022event dedicated to BTC and organized by MicroStrategy the first noteworthy comments begin to arrive. The presence of Jack Dorseyformerly of Twitter, could only lead to this kind of result.

Jack Dorsey dispenses advice to Facebook… on bitcoin!

There is in the viewfinder Facebook and his recent engagement in the world of stablecoin, commitment now definitively filed as bankruptcy. For Jack Dorseyneedless to say, the company would have done better to move towards Bitcoin.

Jack Dorsey: “Facebook is wrong”

A comment perhaps expectedgiven that the positions of Jack Dorsey not only on Bitcoinbut in particular on the rest of the compartment they are actually known and clear-cut. He doesn’t seem to be a big fan of the video industry Metaversesector that instead Facebook he would be trying to ride, albeit in ways that are not yet clear.

With a dig that starts from Diem’s ​​death as a project directed just to Mark Zuckerberg.

In the whole story of Libra, which later became Diem, I believe there are many lessons to be made one’s own. I hope they learned a lot, but I think it was a waste of time and effort. […] The internet already has its native currency.

Frecciata who then anticipated the one directed at the political poppies of Washingtonprobably related to recent moves by FED that are creating turmoil on the markets.

The decisions that are made in Washington DC also end up impacting the people living in Nigeria, which is not fair.

Paraphrasing one of the lietmotiv of the maximalistswe could say that Jack Dorsey believes that Bitcoin can fix this problem as well. Opinion that we share bluntly, both in regards Facebookboth as regards instead FED.

Will the metaverse save Facebook?

Even if the books are actually still in perfect order, the weather for now plays against Facebook. The average age of the users has risen quite a lot and the terror for the group led by remains Mark Zuckerberg to no longer be able to attract the new generation of the internet with its main service.

The metaverse on blockchainhow long hype could bring with it, it is not certain that it is the definitive solution for the social group. That he is right Jack Dorsey pointing Bitcoin as the main road, starting from the world that thrives on digital? We would say yes, but it will be time to agree with one or the other entrepreneur.