Better.com CEO Vishal Garg fires 900 employees via Zoom – video in the United States

The CEO of the mortgage company Better.com, Vishal Garg, ha fired 900 employees with a meeting with a remote group call, via Zoom. “If you are on this call, you are part of the unfortunate group that is being fired – Garg told workers – Your employment here is terminated with immediate effect.” “This is the second time in my career that I have done it and I don’t want to do it. The last time I did that, I cried, ”she added over the course of the call which took place all over in minutes. The team dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion in the company is also among those who have been laid off. The CEO announced that the company will be leaving home shortly before the year-end holidays around 9% of its workforce.

During the call, he anticipated to employees that they will receive an email from HR with further details. Among the causes with which the CEO has motivated the decision are there alleged performance and productivity issues: Garg also accused employees of “stealing” from their colleagues and customers by being unproductive and working only two hours a day. “Having to fire someone is devastating, especially at this time of year,” said the company’s CFO, Kevin Ryan, in a statement to Cnn Business, justifying the drastic decision of the company with the need to adapt the workforce to the changing conditions of the market.