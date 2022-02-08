better diet or gymnastics?

SLIMMING WITH YOUR DIET – To lose weight you need create a deficit between calories introduced with food and those consumed in daily activities. A food plan reduced calories is therefore the first step to get back into shape and an opportunity, with the guidance of a nutritionist, to eliminate bad habits and to prevent general ailments such as increased cholesterol and blood sugar. If we do one active life even without practicing a sport, for example if we have a non-sedentary job, we walk regularly and spend a lot of time outdoors, a well-balanced diet will make us lose the extra pounds even without the gym. However, we must pay attention not to lose, along with the fat mass, even the lean one, that is i muscles. We also take care of the tissue tone, that with weight loss, they can become weakened and appear “deflated” and flabby: massages and toning creams are useful to preserve the elasticity of the skin.

SPORT ALONE IS NOT ENOUGH – The idea that you can only lose weight with training, however, is a false myth to dispel. Practicing a sport regularly is an excellent practice and offers numerous benefits, including that of awakening the metabolism, increasing lean muscle mass and, in fact, burning calories. However, if we imagine losing weight without giving up “Eat free” we are wrong. In an hour of intense sporting activity, about 400 calories are burned, too few to see the scales go down. If we do not make some dietary sacrifices, the caloric balance will not drop to the point of making us affect the reserve fats. Attention then: sport increases the appetite and can push us to eat more. In addition, too intense and prolonged workouts can strain the body, leading it to produce more cortisolthe stress hormone: this molecule has water retention and lipid accumulation among its side effects, which is the exact opposite of what we intend to obtain.

THE RIGHT MIX -L’combination of diet and sport it is therefore the winning mix to obtain the best result: combining a healthy and controlled diet with constant activity will make us lose weight with less effort and with many health benefits. The ideal is to follow a not too restrictive diet and practice a sport that we enjoy at least three times a week: exercising will therefore be perceived as a pleasure and not a sacrifice. The calories consumed in an hour of fitness, Nordic walking or zumba will be added to those “saved” at the table and the scales will reward us. The movement, especially if practiced in the open air, is a real one good for the mood and it will also help us to overcome that sense of melancholy that sometimes comes when we go on a diet. Exercise also helps tone tissues and to keep the skin elastic and compact despite weight loss. Furthermore, the habit of regularly engaging in physical activity is an excellent guarantee of maintain a healthy weight over time obtained with diet.

WHICH SPORTS TO CHOOSE – Let’s resign ourselves to the fact that to lose weight you need to sweat a little: the most effective workouts to burn calories are in fact the cardio and high intensity disciplines, such as running, athletic walking, HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) fitness workouts. Before devoting oneself to these disciplines, it is necessary to check one’s general state of health and choose the most suitable one also according to our body weight, especially if the kilos to be disposed of are many. Those who are heavily overweight can give preference water activities such as swimming, aqua aerobics and hydrobike, which use the resistance of the water to intensify the exercise and above all “lighten” our bulk while we are immersed in the liquid element. If the goal is to tone the tissues, they are ideal pilates, dynamic yoga or targeted fitness on certain areas of the body, such as abdominals and legs. The important thing is to rely on a qualified instructor, to start train gradually and progressive, without exceeding, but also without giving up in the face of inevitable difficulties: only with constancy and tenacity will we be able to conquer the form we aim to achieve: in the end the result will compensate us for every effort.