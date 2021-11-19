Famous for containing a high quantity of fats, eggs and shellfish have always been at the center of heated debates in the field of food science.

The question everyone is asking is whether or not these foods can affect the formation of cholesterol plaques within blood vessels.

To answer the question, we refer to specific studies which state, as reported in this authoritative article by the Veronesi Foundation, that cholesterol introduced with food would only partially affect the increase in blood fats. Except in some pathological cases that may encounter difficulties in regulating these self-regulatory mechanisms.

Better eggs and shellfish or better red meat and cheeses to keep cholesterol down and reduce the risk of heart attack

These two foods rich in proteins, vitamins and fatty acids seem to have been rehabilitated in food science.

Eggs were indicted for a long time, as their consumption was associated with an increase in LDL bad cholesterol in the blood. Resulting in an increased risk of heart attack and cardiovascular disease. In reality they turned out to be a source of fats and cholesterol, but of good fats that do not affect the pathologies related to the presence of cholesterol in the blood.

Crustaceans such as eggs also contain a good source of cholesterol and are rich in good fats, the so-called unsaturated fats. This means as in the case of eggs that their impact on the LDL increase is very small compared to foods such as cheese, butter, meat and sugars.

In fact, hypercholesterolemia, that is the increase of cholesterol in the blood, seems to be linked to the excessive consumption of saturated fatty acids and sugars. Fats present in snacks, highly processed foods, dairy products and particularly fatty red meats.

A complete and precious food

Eggs are a food rich in nutrients starting from the shell, consisting almost entirely of calcium carbonate. Followed by egg white and yolk.

A food that is only partially fatty, in fact, contrary to what is often thought, the fats of the eggs would be contained exclusively in the yolks. We are talking about mono and polyunsaturated fats and oleic acid.

Egg white, on the other hand, is a very high source of protein. In addition, eggs appear to be an excellent source of vitamins, especially B12. Vitamin A and D are also present in good quantities. They also appear to be sources of mineral salts such as iron and zinc.

Eggs can be consumed in many different ways soft-boiled, fried, in the form of an omelette, rather than an omelette, but also hard-boiled. And here are grandma’s tips for preparing flawless hard-boiled eggs. Furthermore, this is the one and only incredible method that no one ever thinks of to shell a hard-boiled egg in a second.

So is it better eggs and shellfish or better red meat and cheeses to keep cholesterol down and reduce the risk of heart attack?

The answer would seem obvious, however we want to remember that we must not generalize. On the contrary, there are some cheeses and cuts of meat considered lean that would fully fit into a healthy diet. We also remember that it is not the single food that affects our health but the set of unsustainable choices for our body.