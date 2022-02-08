better graphics than TLOU2 and expanded texture?

The rumored project of The Last of Us Remake continues to hold its own on social media and on the main videogame forums. According to the latest indiscretion shared by the self-styled insider Foxy, the PS5 re-edition of Naughty Dog’s masterpiece will boast a first-rate graphic sector and important narrative additions.

Sony’s “deep throat” in fact decides to reappear on Twitter to intervene in one of the many discussions initiated by fans of the Joel and Ellie epic, especially in the last few days after Tom Henderson’s rumor about the release of The Last of Us Remake in 2022 forwarded.

Well, according to information obtained by Foxy, despite the fact that the title has not yet been officially announced by the PlayStation team “I know it will have some notable additions to the original storyline that will make it longer. As for its visual rendering, it will be far superior to that of TLOU2”.

The clear graphical improvements and the content innovations of the plot (and with it of the gaming experience) will therefore be the focal points of the work done by those who, wanting to listen to the leaks of recent months, are shaping the Remake of The Last of Us for PlayStation 5.

Meanwhile, Naughty Dog is hiring talent for new projects that, along with the eagerly awaited multiplayer experience of The Last of Us 2, will keep the authors of the Californian subsidiary of PlayStation Studios busy over the next few years.