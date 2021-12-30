Better Launch Than Expected: The James Webb Telescope mission will last twice as long

Good news comes from the James Webb Space Telescope. The Ariane 5 vector that took him into space and the first corrective maneuver of the mid-way telescope were so precise that they were able to save fuel that will allow James Webb to extend the duration of his mission from the expected 5 years to more than 10.

The precision of the launch saved fuel



The accuracy of the Ariane 5 consisted of putting the James Webb on the most correct initial course to reach the final destination, fixed in the orbit of the Lagrange point 2 at 1.5 million kilometers from the Earth. The best route allowed the solar panel to open 4 minutes earlier than expected.

Ariane 5

Thanks to this precision, the first corrective maneuver of the telescope, produced by the small thrusters it is equipped with, it required less fuel and lasted 65 minutes, adding about 72 kilometers per hour to the speed of the James Webb. The second corrective maneuver has also already been carried out: on December 27, giving the telescope speed another 10 kilometers per hour.

James Webb is successfully “stretching”



Meanwhile, as he continues his journey, the telescope is slowly opening up by degrees and everything is going well. On December 29, it successfully extended the Deployable Tower Assembly (DTA), which it serves at the same time as a support and as a spacing between the mirrors and scientific instruments and the telescope “spacecraft” which contains the electronic and propulsion systems.

The vertical black part with the mirrors still closed is there Deployable Tower Assembly (DTA)

The holder for the heat shield opened correctly as early as December 28th. Starting December 30, the James Webb is expected to begin extending the actual heat shield coverage, which will eventually consist of five separate layers. Finally, it will be the turn of the opening of the mirrors which should be completed fifteen days after the launch, which took place on December 25th.