Even the best foods from a nutritional point of view, such as fruits and vegetables, can sometimes be discouraged. This happens especially when their nutrients conflict with the action of some drugs. We have already seen, for example, that grapefruit juice could counteract the effect of statins to keep bad cholesterol at bay. Or that coffee could make treatments based on sleeping pills and hypno-inducing drugs in vain. A beloved vegetable can also be added to the list: spinach. It would be better not to eat spinach if we take these popular drugs because they could interfere with their effect.

Possible benefits and contraindications of this beloved side dish

Spinach is a rich source of iron and can also have an antioxidant effect. Thanks to their antioxidant power is the presence of vitamins (in particular A and C), in addition to the high level of magnesium and carotenoids. The presence of vitamin A can help keep skin and vision healthy. Instead, vitamin C stimulates the production of collagen, as well as promoting the raising of the immune defenses. Spinach is also rich in Vitamin B and Vitamin K. The former can help regulate metabolism, while the latter works together with calcium for bone health. At the same time, the richness of minerals such as zinc, copper and iron could be good for cardiovascular health and the production of red blood cells. In this regard, spinach is also a good source of omega 3, those fats that are good friends of the heart and arteries.

There are two possible contraindications to the consumption of spinach. The first is the presence of oxalic acid, a molecule that could promote the production of kidney stones. The second is the potential presence of goitrogen, a molecule that can inhibit normal thyroid function. But the consumption of spinach is definitely not recommended for those who take these drugs.

If we take anticoagulant drugs and diuretics it would be better not to eat spinach. Some nutrients present in spinach, in fact, could interfere with the regular effect of these drugs. In particular, the presence of vitamin K in spinach can hinder the intake of anticoagulants. While already having diuretic properties, eating spinach while taking diuretics can turn into a problem. For greater clarity on the subject, it is advisable to consult our attending physician.

