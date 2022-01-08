Better than Bitcoin? There is Lucky Block, the pre-sale crypto

The Bitcoin, the most famous cryptocurrency in the world, it is also the most expensive, which makes it difficult now that a token reaches the price of over $ 40,000 per unit, the approach for small investors.

The time you could invest in BTC a few pennies seeing the value of the initial investment grow exponentially is now over and Bitcoins are at a next level, that is, they represent a store of value like gold, which has a validity in long-term investments.

So, if this sees the dreams of many who, grown up with the myth of Winklevoss brothers, they hoped to be able to bet a few hundred or thousands of euros on Bitcoin and become a millionaire with this cryptocurrency, one must consider that the world crypto as a whole it is vast and BTC is not everything!

Other cryptocurrencies in fact they represent projects of worthy interest, which moreover, being more recent, are based on cutting-edge technologies and in the name of environmental sustainability. The same altcoin then, not having the same market capitalization as Bitcoin, they have a much lower purchase price per unit. Which translates into the possibility of making a profit even with small and short-term investments.

Almost all analysts agree in defining the best crypto project 2022: Lucky Block Network. It is a revolutionary token, first of all because for the first time ever it is being sold in presale, that is, it can be purchased at 25% less than its introductory price on PancakeSwap, in February 2022.

The first is then connected to this Network Lucky Block crypto-lottery existing in the world, which rewards not only the winners, but all owners of token LB. The project is complex and interesting, so let’s explore every detail.

Lucky Block Network, a new cryptocurrency appears and the crypto-lottery is born

In the era of the digital revolution, the demand for online gambling has grown exponentially, but with Lucky Block, the crypto-lottery makes its first appearance in the world, that is a lottery on a global scale where blockchain protocols are used to play. operating on Binance.

The aim of this project is first of all to release the lotteries from national borders and develop greater transparency in games, as well as represent at the same time also a solid source of investment in cryptocurrencies and in the classic sense of the term. Since as part of this project a new token is also born, the Lucky Block, which will be launched in February and will have its prices on a par with Bitcoin and others cryptocurrencies.

The review of the new cryptocurrency 2022 Lucky Block, also in the new YouTube video of Crypto Avatar:

What are the advantages of Lucky Block and a Lottery operating on blockchain?

The Online lotteries if they have the advantage of operating at more advantageous prices, because they eliminate the expenses related to physical structures or personnel, they have other disadvantages. For example, problems related to the speed and safety of games. All casinos and digital lotteries are subject to additional controls and require a variety of computer resources to generate the numbers, which can be hacked.

A first and substantial advantage of a Blockchain-based lottery and precisely the security and transparency of information.

Similarly, what represents a slow process in lotteries is the withdrawal of the winnings, that is the time it takes to get paid, as well as the disadvantages of physical tickets that can be destroyed or lost.

Running a lottery also generally has high costs that affect the prizes themselves, since 30% to 50% of the funds are used for management costs.

All these problems Lucky Block does not present, because blockchain technology allows fast and secure payments of prizes, with both tickets and players certified, as well as being Hacker-proof.

Lucky Block cryptocurrency: a better investment than Bitcoin in 2022

If then Lucky Block Network promises to revolutionize the world of digital lotteries, represents a dual aspect project, because to participate you have to buy LB tokens, which like any other cryptocurrency they are quoted with rising and falling market prices.

Therefore, Lucky Block represents an investment in cryptocurrency also in the traditional sense, that is, you can buy tokens that increase in value over time, because prices rise. But even in this aspect, what makes analysts bet on this token are the various innovations, including the marketing strategy behind it.

Lucky Block (LB) it is in fact the first ever token in presale, that is, the diffusion and listing of tokens will only take place in February, but until then the coins can still be purchased in pre-sale and at a discounted price.

Until the 1-02-222, before the official launch of the token, 50 million coins they are in fact already available for purchase, at a discounted price of 20-25% compared to what the launch price will be, therefore with a guaranteed minimum profit.

After the presale on DeFI token it will be listed on PancakeSwap and can normally be traded or sold.

How much is a pre-sale Lucky Block token worth and how much after launch?

Going into detail, the presale will end on February 1, 2022 and, at the moment, the 50 million tokens Lucky Block offered in the presale, around 9 million were sold.

Each token is priced in presale equal to 0.0000002418 BNB, while after the launch and listing the basic purchase price will be 0.0000003061 BNB.

Be careful because the prices are not to be considered in US dollars or other currency but refer to the value in Binance smart chain, that is another cryptocurrency.

In short, to buy presale tokens you must first buy some BNB, making sure that it is cryptocurrency Binance Smart Chain and not the classic BNB, then you can exchange the currency to buy in advance i Lucky Block token.

Instructions to buy the Lucky Block cryptocurrency with a 20-25% discount in advance

Explaining step by step, the first thing to do will be to download a digital wallet, among those recognized by Lucky Block, we have used Trust Wallet, free to download and easy to use and verify. Wallets are many, but it is not possible to use Coinbase or Crypto.com for purchase.

Now on your crypto wallet, buy the cryptocurrency BNB Smart Chain, to convey the idea with 100 dollars you buy about 210 BNB, since the coin is worth just under 450 dollars per unit.

Once this is done, on the official Lucky Block main page all you have to do is click on “unlock wallet” and with two clicks authenticate and connect your crypto wallet.

Then, enter the amount of BNB that you want to exchange for tokens Lucky Block, which will be physically transferred to you after launch in February. The platform allows pre-sale to purchase Lucky Block tokens for a minimum of 0.16 BNB up to a maximum of 400 BNB. To give you an idea, 0.16 BNB represents a value of about 75 dollars, which is at the current exchange rate we are talking about € 66 minimum initial investment.

Once the exchange has been made, the transaction is recorded in the Wallet, which also indicates the number and value in BNB of Lucky Block tokens purchased, which in February after launch of the cryptocurrency will be transferred directly to the same Wallet. No emails or sms will arrive, but the validity and existence of the transaction can be verified on the Wallet, between operations.

Recall that after launch the Lucky Block cryptocurrency it can be used directly to exchange and purchase and without the help of third parties.