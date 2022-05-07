“Better than Italy, Spain and Germany”

In Sweden without lockdown, there have been fewer Covid deaths. The analysis comes directly from the WHO. And it indicates that of the 194 countries surveyed, the Scandinavian nation ranked 101st with a death rate of 56 per 100,000 people, well below the average of 90. For comparison, the UK recorded 109 deaths per 100,000. , while Spain recorded 111 and Germany 116.

Sweden without lockdown fewer deaths: what the WHO says

Sweden recorded one of the lowest pandemic death rates in Europe, according to World Health Organization estimates, despite its refusal to impose closures. A choice that had attracted the ire of many, when in 2020 he had challenged scientific advice and chose not to close, relying instead on the common sense of the people. Of the 194 countries surveyed by the UN health agency, Sweden’s pandemic death rate ranked 101st with 56 per 100,000 – well below the average of 90. It also puts Sweden below the highest part of the other major European nations that have closed several times, such as Italy (133), Germany (116), Spain (111), Great Britain (109), Portugal (100), the Netherlands (85 ), Belgium (77) and France (63).

Data compared with Denmark and Norway

For an in-depth analysis, however, a comparison with neighboring nations must be made. And Sweden fared worse than the other Scandinavian countries, with Denmark having only 32 excess deaths in 100,000 and Norway having one death in 100,000 fewer than expected. Although Sweden chose not to close completely at the start of the pandemic, last winter, with the increase in cases and deaths, it introduced more stringent and legally binding restrictions. These included banning groups of eight or more, limits on the number of people in gyms and shops, and an 8 pm curfew for pubs and restaurants.