Better than Memo’s to Neymar, Acevedo’s stop that charmed Ochoa in the Tri

Guillermo Ochoa was delighted with a save by Carlos Acevedo

March 29, 2022 3:20 p.m.

Charles Acevedo He was very active in Mexico’s last practice before the duel against El Salvador and showed his elasticity in front of the goal of the Mexican team. William Ochoa he is the starting goalkeeper, but he also applauded the work of the young goalkeeper.

In social networks, the Femexfut account posted an image showing the elasticity of Charles Acevedovery similar to that of William Ochoa when he drowned a goal sung to Neymar with Brazil in 2014.

the same William Ochoa interacted with the image of Charles Acevedo in social networks. The America goalkeeper is aware that Acevedo will sooner or later be his successor, which is why in recent games he has been the figure of El Tri.

Is Carlos Acevedo aiming to go to Qatar?

The goalkeeper of Santos Laguna, Charles Acevedois the fifth goalkeeper of the Mexican team and although the chances of reaching Qatar are low, he will have 6 months to fight for a position in the Tri.

