better than Sacchi and Ancelotti
Better than Sacchi, Ancelotti, Allegri and Zaccheroni: the march of the Milan from Stefano Pioli, and the Rossoneri coach continues to improve an average points that projects him among the best coaches of all time in the Rossoneri, among those who have totaled at least 100 consecutive benches. The third, behind only Czeizler and Capello, as he points out Sky Sports.
Pioli, historical average points
1.97 average points per game, even better than the legendary Nereo Rocco. A very distant squad in terms of value compared to the other technicians in the standings, with a good omen remarked by Sky Sports: all have won a Scudetto on the Rossoneri bench. Pioli is third in this performance ranking, behind only Czeizler (at Milan from ’49 to ’52) and the first Capello, that of the five-year period ’91 -’96. Sacchi is behind Pioli at 1.95, Ancelotti at 1.94, behind all the others.
Milan-Pioli, the renewal on the table
And the Milan we clearly want to hold on to the coach who brought the Rossoneri back to compete for the most noble areas of the standings: the club and the coach are working for the extension of another couple of years and with an adjustment that should lead it to exceed 3 million per season.