better than Sacchi and Ancelotti

Pioli, historical average points

1.97 average points per game, even better than the legendary Nereo Rocco. A very distant squad in terms of value compared to the other technicians in the standings, with a good omen remarked by Sky Sports: all have won a Scudetto on the Rossoneri bench. Pioli is third in this performance ranking, behind only Czeizler (at Milan from ’49 to ’52) and the first Capello, that of the five-year period ’91 -’96. Sacchi is behind Pioli at 1.95, Ancelotti at 1.94, behind all the others.