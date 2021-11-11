better than the father? Here is who “drags” into investment – Libero Quotidiano





The brick parlor is born for the offspring of some great Italian families. It is about Gva Redilco & Sigest, the real estate consulting, brokerage and services firm headed by Giuseppe Amitrano. The most important investment is that of the Berlusconi family, through Holding 14 chaired by Luigi Berlusconi. This is the financial company that groups the interests of the children that the Knight has had from Veronica Lario.





The family office of the young Berlusconi involved other golden heirs. They are called Marzotto, Doris, Alessandri (Technogym) and the de Brabant family operating in the field of the new economy. The new shareholders have “long-term objectives” specifies the note to support Gva Redilco “in its expansion path also through acquisitions at an international level”. Another important trend of growth “will be represented by further investments in technology and digital, aimed at the innovation of the entire real estate sector, together with a great attention to human capital to attract and enhance the best talents, who will be at the center of a future involvement plan in the shareholding structure “.





Gva Redilco is a rapidly expanding reality. It was included for the fourth consecutive year among the Italian companies “Champions of Growth 2022»The annual ranking drawn up by the German Institute of Quality and Finance The survey aims to reward the Italian excellence which in the three-year period 2017-2020 recorded the highest average annual growth rate, driving the country’s development and competitiveness. Gva Redilco recorded a average annual growth rate of 22%. Holding 14, which holds 21.4% of Fininvest, closed the last year with a profit of 44.5 million. In 2020, despite the unknown factor, Covid earned three million more than in 2019. Luigi and his sisters (Barbara and Eleonora) awarded themselves an unchanged dividend of 21 million (7 million each).