“Better than Verratti and Locatelli, he’s from Barcelona”

Never banal and a bit controversial. Antonio Cassano was interviewed by the XIX century and did not spare praise for Stefano Sensi, loaned by Inter to Sampdoria and immediately protagonist on his debut. Among the various comparisons, the former striker also brought up Arthur from Juventus calling him among the best in the world and beating Max Allegri. These are his words:
Cassano’s words on Sensi
“For me at the moment he is the strongest Italian midfielder, qualitatively and also of ideas. He is a sensational player, a top club. For me he is better than Locatelli, Verratti, Jorginho … if I were Mancini I would have no doubts and I would bet heavily. His weak point up to now has been only one, the physical one. He has been heavily penalized by injuries. Comparisons? As a touch of the ball and running, he reminds me a lot of Arthur, for me one of the strongest in the world at the moment . Juventus may not know how to value him. If instead we want to exaggerate, and I emphasize exaggerating, I see something of Xavi and Iniesta in him. Here, Sensi is a footballer philosophically from Barcelona. The role? I would go to him and ask him, “where do you think you can perform better? “. Mezzala, attacking midfielder, play, second striker, for me he can do everything”.