“Better than Verratti and Locatelli, he’s from Barcelona”

Cassano’s words on Sensi

“For me at the moment he is the strongest Italian midfielder, qualitatively and also of ideas. He is a sensational player, a top club. For me he is better than Locatelli, Verratti, Jorginho … if I were Mancini I would have no doubts and I would bet heavily. His weak point up to now has been only one, the physical one. He has been heavily penalized by injuries. Comparisons? As a touch of the ball and running, he reminds me a lot of Arthur, for me one of the strongest in the world at the moment . Juventus may not know how to value him. If instead we want to exaggerate, and I emphasize exaggerating, I see something of Xavi and Iniesta in him. Here, Sensi is a footballer philosophically from Barcelona. The role? I would go to him and ask him, “where do you think you can perform better? “. Mezzala, attacking midfielder, play, second striker, for me he can do everything”.