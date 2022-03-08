better the mortgage (except in three cases) – Corriere.it

Of Gino Pagliuca

Sara Assicurazioni’s new studio: the Milanese want their own home. A fixed 30-year mortgage has a lower rate than a rent. The rent is only suitable for short periods (less than 5 years) and for a luxury home in the center

For a few years we were told, at least this was the case in real estate conventions, that the paradigm had changed and that an increasingly smart society and young rampants increasingly willing to a nomadic life it would lead to the return of the rent, especially in the trendiest city in Italy, namely Milan. Evidently the numbers have taken care of it to show that this is not the case. Let’s start with a recent study by Sara Assicurazioni, focused on the experience of buying and renting in our city. If asked whether it is preferable to buy (for those who can afford it, of course) or to live as a tenant the property tears up the lease 96 to 4; it seems significant to underline that for 48% of Milanese, when they leave home, young people should have the purchase of a house as a priority. Moreover 64% of the Milanese believe that they only truly feel their home if they own a house (the remaining 36% puzzled).

The three cases in which the rent makes sense So far the sentiment highlighted by the study, but it is the market numbers that explain why the rent, in the current situation, makes sense in Milan only in three hypotheses:

1) If you are looking for a very nice house and have an adequate income: there may be those who believe that it is better to live in the center by spending 50 thousand euros a year on rent rather than immobilizing one million euros.

2) If you know in advance that you will be alone for a short time (let’s say less than five years) in the house.

3) If no guarantees can be given income or work for the mortgage.

If you are not in one of these conditions, at present, going to rent if you have enough money to cover at least 30% of the price of the house makes no financial sense, given that today in any area of ​​Milan a 30-year mortgage has a lower rate than what you would pay for a rent; and often the 20-year installments are also lower. If you are under 36 you don’t even need to have the money for the down payment, thanks to the opportunities offered by young mortgages, subsidized products thanks to the state guarantee and reserved for those with an ISEE of less than 40 thousand euros and who finance sums up to 250 thousand for the purchase of the first home.

The fixed rate mortgage A fixed-rate 30-year mortgage of 250,000 euros today costs 850 euros a month at a fixed rate; with this sum It is possible to buy three rooms in Lorenteggio or Vigentino (in the more peripheral part of the two areas) in areas where, in any case, it is difficult to find rents of less than 900 euros; with an installment of 750 euros you buy at Bovisa and with 700 euros at Corvetto, in both these areas the rents are at least 800 euros. Both the installments of fixed-rate mortgages (obviously only for newly stipulated ones) and the rents, with rising inflation, appear destined to rise but if the young mortgages are repeated even after the expiry, set at the end of 2022 , the convenience of the purchase should not be scratched.

