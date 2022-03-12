Better this week than next, it will be in Bahrain

The Australian McLaren driver out of action due to the Covid infection. Ricciardo is sure to be on track in Bahrain: “I’m already better”.

Daniel Ricciardo is positive for Covid. The announcement was made on Friday night by McLaren. The Australian driver thus also jumps the third day of the Bahrain tests, but his presence should not be at risk for the first GP of the 2022 World Championship, also scheduled in Bahrain Sunday 20 March.

Ricciardo was supposed to hit the track on Thursday, but McLaren lined up Norris and at the same time made it known that the Italian-born driver, who won at Monza last September, had had the flu. In the paddock there was talk of Covid for Ricciardo, but the English team denied it both Thursday and Friday, when Norris returned to the track. But after yet another test, the thirty-two year old pilot from Perth was found to be positive.

The former Red Bull and Renault driver remains in isolation until he is again negative. Ricciardo will be able to finish his isolation, provided he returns negative, next Friday just in time for the first free practice. After the announcement of the McLaren Ricciardo’s tweet arrived who, even with words, did not lose his usual positivity and pointed out that it was better for him to be positive this weekend than the next in which there will be many points to be won: “Better this week than next … Too bad to skip the test, but I’m starting to feel better. I will remain isolated and focus only on next weekend. Thanks a lot to Lando and McLaren for the hard work, I owe you some beers (milk for Lando ). I appreciate the good wishes from everyone “.

Fischnaller recounts the isolation for Covid after the medal: “Windows closed, there was no air”

It is also true that it will be difficult for the Australian to be on track, because the few tests are essential to better understand the new cars, which are completely different from those of last season. Ricciardo is a seasoned driver and will try to exploit his experience in the World 2022.