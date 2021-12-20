Better to buy: Coinbase vs Cardano

There are many ways to get started as a cryptocurrency investor, but how do you go about choosing the port of entry that’s best for you?

We asked two Motley Fool contributors to compare the Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) cryptocurrency with the blockchain-centric Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) trading platform. Read on to see why one of our experts prefers Cardano’s exciting potential and the other desires Coinbase’s inherent stability.

Investing in the cryptocurrency market

Anders Bylund (Coinbase): Cardano is a nice cryptocurrency, and I own quite a few myself. Coinbase hasn’t found a place in my wallet yet – but I’m in the mood to buy some these days.

Picking the next big thing in cryptocurrencies and blockchain networks is a lot of fun and can be rewarding in the long run too. However, it also makes sense to establish a fundamental investment or two that can keep me positive in this space, no matter what the long-term winners are.

The best way to gain sector exposure without separating winning from long-term losing cryptocurrencies is to invest “in the nuts and bolts”. Coinbase does exactly that. The firm finds itself winning as cryptocurrencies, in general, penetrate the global mainstream culture and financial systems.

If today's pioneers turn out to be champions in 10 or 20 years, Coinbase will have gained from their growing profile all along. And if they don't prove valid, Coinbase will still win when people trade and use the next big thing – which may not even exist yet.

I’ll continue to pick individual winners from the growing pool of cryptocurrency options, but I’d also like to have some of Coinbase’s fundamental stability. And the stock is trading at a discount these days, more than 40% below the 52-week high of early November.

Take the coin versus Coinbase

Rick Munarriz (Cardano): The argument for Coinbase with respect to any individual crypto probably revolves around buying the basket instead of a single egg within said basket. I understand. Coinbase also benefits from trading volume – cashing in on the ups and downs – unlike Cardano, where there is only money to lose on downticks. I understand this too. However, if one could possess a superior crypto – a superior egg – wouldn’t that be better than the basket case?

Cardano is the elite of cryptocurrencies. It is the fifth largest digital currency by market volume. It has advantages over some of its more valuable peers in terms of the number of transactions it can make in a given amount of time, as well as the associated costs. As a decentralized proof-of-stake blockchain platform, Cardano holds up well as an eco-friendly alternative to the two best-known denominations in the market.

Cardano doesn’t just look good on the spec sheet. Its latest update in September is opening up the realm of smart contracts and other next-generation use cases.

Going back to Coinbase, some of the bullish points I made earlier on the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world also have some worthy bearish counters. Coinbase requires trading volume to increase across the cryptocurrency market to keep improving, but Cardano marches to the beat of a different drum. Coinbase experienced a nearly 30% sequential drop in trading volume for the third quarter, and its monthly transaction user base also took a step back from where it was three months ago.

Cardano, on the other hand, was up 53% during the same three-month period. With updates in the pipeline that will improve its speed and scalability, Cardano’s future is bright.

There’s nothing wrong with buying baskets, but something tells me you’re pretty good at picking good eggs yourself.