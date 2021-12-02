When the years of youth become a distant memory it would be prudent to undergo clinical checks more frequently. As a car that has already traveled many kilometers needs an inspection and service, so our body needs to be checked. And it is precisely the blood tests that allow you to check the functioning of the organs and the substances that circulate in the body.

From a simple venous sampling it is possible to monitor a series of parameters useful for assessing the general health of the patient. The blood tests allow to identify the values ​​of blood sugar, triglycerides, azotemia, potassium, total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, birulin etc. From the evaluation of these values, abnormal levels of triglycerides and bad cholesterol could emerge. Basically here’s how many weeks it takes to bring down bad cholesterol levels without taking statins. In other cases, especially with intermediate levels of LDL cholesterol, the treating physician may suggest the use of supplements rather than drugs.





For those who should try this intervention strategy, here is how much total cholesterol drops with natural food supplements. For example, if the blood sample reveals the presence of fat in the arteries, a healthier diet could be adopted first. And to do this obviously you need to have information and knowledge that guide you in choosing food. Probably few know, for example, if there is more cholesterol in the egg yolk or in 100 grams of aged cheese such as pecorino and grana padano. Beyond that it is still better to check these blood values ​​if we feel our heart in our throat and we are always tired. In fact, it would not be prudent to postpone clinical investigations if there is breathlessness, tachycardia or arrhythmias and a persistent feeling of fatigue.

Better to check these blood values ​​right away if you feel your heart pounding and are always tired

In addition to feeling tired early in the morning, some people experience changes in their heart rate. Sometimes the heart beats more or less quickly and with an irregular frequency. Shortness of breath could also be added to these symptoms even in the absence of particular physical exertion. Behind these signals may be a narrowing of the arteries due to the presence of fat deposits.

When LDL cholesterol levels are high, the lumen of the blood vessels is significantly reduced and this makes circulation more and more difficult. In fact, some studies have found a close connection between the onset of cardiac arrhythmias and the presence of atherosclerotic plaques. Too high values ​​of LDL cholesterol also cause alterations in the functions of hormone receptors, ion channels and pumps. It is therefore advisable to carry out periodic checks especially after middle age to avoid the risk of atrial fibrillation and ventricular arrhythmias. Similarly, it is recommended to consult a specialist if blood tests reveal abnormal values.