Health

Better to check these blood values ​​right away if you feel your heart pounding and are always tired

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 105 2 minutes read

When the years of youth become a distant memory it would be prudent to undergo clinical checks more frequently. As a car that has already traveled many kilometers needs an inspection and service, so our body needs to be checked. And it is precisely the blood tests that allow you to check the functioning of the organs and the substances that circulate in the body.

From a simple venous sampling it is possible to monitor a series of parameters useful for assessing the general health of the patient. The blood tests allow to identify the values ​​of blood sugar, triglycerides, azotemia, potassium, total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, birulin etc. From the evaluation of these values, abnormal levels of triglycerides and bad cholesterol could emerge. Basically here’s how many weeks it takes to bring down bad cholesterol levels without taking statins. In other cases, especially with intermediate levels of LDL cholesterol, the treating physician may suggest the use of supplements rather than drugs.


For those who should try this intervention strategy, here is how much total cholesterol drops with natural food supplements. For example, if the blood sample reveals the presence of fat in the arteries, a healthier diet could be adopted first. And to do this obviously you need to have information and knowledge that guide you in choosing food. Probably few know, for example, if there is more cholesterol in the egg yolk or in 100 grams of aged cheese such as pecorino and grana padano. Beyond that it is still better to check these blood values ​​if we feel our heart in our throat and we are always tired. In fact, it would not be prudent to postpone clinical investigations if there is breathlessness, tachycardia or arrhythmias and a persistent feeling of fatigue.

Better to check these blood values ​​right away if you feel your heart pounding and are always tired

In addition to feeling tired early in the morning, some people experience changes in their heart rate. Sometimes the heart beats more or less quickly and with an irregular frequency. Shortness of breath could also be added to these symptoms even in the absence of particular physical exertion. Behind these signals may be a narrowing of the arteries due to the presence of fat deposits.

When LDL cholesterol levels are high, the lumen of the blood vessels is significantly reduced and this makes circulation more and more difficult. In fact, some studies have found a close connection between the onset of cardiac arrhythmias and the presence of atherosclerotic plaques. Too high values ​​of LDL cholesterol also cause alterations in the functions of hormone receptors, ion channels and pumps. It is therefore advisable to carry out periodic checks especially after middle age to avoid the risk of atrial fibrillation and ventricular arrhythmias. Similarly, it is recommended to consult a specialist if blood tests reveal abnormal values.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 105 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

A thinner waist and a flat stomach if we practice these simple exercises consistently

November 1, 2021

FIMMG Bari – Third dose: the role of general medicine is enhanced

3 weeks ago

Is the vegan diet healthier than a balanced omnivorous diet?

November 2, 2021

World day against AIDS, in 40 years 35 million victims in the world and over 45 thousand in Italy. “The delay in diagnoses is worrying”

22 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button