“Better to have a lot of lovers”

Having theorized the inevitability of betrayal “because everyone has been betrayed at some point in their life, and if it hasn’t already happened, it will happen”, Cameron Diaz continues to be talked about (or rather to promote his new film, “The Other Woman”, which incidentally tells the story of an unfaithful husband who becomes the target of his lover’s revenge, in league with his wife, not as soon as the first discovers the existence of the second, explaining that “Having lots of lovers is better than trying to bond with one man.”

In short, to hear the actress the classic “till death do Us part” it would be just a ritual formula, because in reality thelove doesn’t last a lifetime at all and moreover those to blame for the failure of the relationship would be women. “When we start a story – points out Diaz in fact – we expect a man to understand all our facets and satisfy all our needs and it is here where everything collapses”.

Here because have more choice “It’s not so bad”, even if for the 41-year-old Cameron nothing like a relationship with another woman, whether sentimental or friendship, is really the most complete, “because with each of my friends I have points in common and I talk and do different things and it suits me perfectly that some of them don’t want to do the thousands of things that I like to do ».

Not surprisingly, just last month the protagonist of “All Crazy About Mary” she admitted that she loved and found women beautiful and did not believe in female envy, explaining that she had learned it from her own parents “who have always told me that I must not be envious of what others have, in every field” .

