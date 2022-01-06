“Better to have talent and some weaknesses. On the transfer market …”

There Lazio restarts with a draw againstEmpoli. A 3-3 with a thousand emotions and recriminations for the Biancocelesti, who have conceded a lot but perhaps they would have deserved the full loot on points. Maurizio Sarri spoke at the press conference, below is the direct written by the editorial staff of Lalaziosiamonoi.it.

Lazio Zemaniana today, can you explain why so much quality in the front and fragility behind?

“We played with a much more offensive formation, but I don’t think that affected the defensive performance that much. The approach to the game is questionable, because in the eighth minute we were two goals down. I’m sorry that they entered in the second half. in the box only once and we found a way to score. I didn’t see the final part of the action, but I saw how it came about, how many men were on the opponent who was in front of the corner and we managed to do it They are defensive weaknesses that are often momentary. Maybe in the first 20 minutes and on the occasion of the third goal, but then from the twentieth to the ninetieth I didn’t have the feeling of conceding goals very easily. We have these moments. make you think, in the one-on-one defensive players we are twentieth in Serie A. I’m not talking about the one-on-one of the defenders, but in all parts of the field. It means that we have some limitations from this point of view. have talent and some limits on which you can, with a little application, I do not tell you to remedy, but to mitigate. But I like matches like today, we had an extraordinary second half, with ten clear scoring balls, built with cleanliness and speed. What makes me feel bad is not being able to achieve such a performance with the full result “.

Your idea on the Covid emergency? In defense of structural deficiencies or can we work on it?

“If I could work with continuity for sure. The calendar rarely allows me to have a full week and it becomes more complicated. If I think about the first goal it is naivety of the midfielders, all three moved to the same side. Luis had just taken the corner. , but as soon as you see this you have to adapt. Regarding the Covid situation, I believe that those who make the decisions must be clear with everyone. If the disease is dangerous you must stop everything, otherwise if it is a flu you stay at home with the flu. They have to tell us if it is dangerous or not. So it is also hard because then we are in the hands of the decisions of twenty regions and each thinks independently. A team is stopped with 4 or 5 cases and others instead play with the same cases. If the decisions are made by the regional ASL it is difficult to make a protocol “.

Could the renewal issue also affect Luiz Felipe?

“I don’t think so, if that were the case it would be worrying. Once there is a renewal, once you quarrel with your wife, there is always a reason. I don’t think so. On the 2-3 situation, it must be considered that Luiz Felipe was given the yellow card after 5 minutes. He could have intervened harder, but he would have risked. By the way, I don’t want a double for the opponent who comes from above, I want very close cover. Instead we were one against two and the situation has evolved like this. I don’t think however that this depends on an off-court situation “.

Do you know how to explain the blackout that Lazio had in the first few minutes?

“It also happens to us in training. I can’t explain it to myself honestly. If I were able to explain it, I’d put a piece of it. I think even the players can’t explain it, otherwise they’d do something. They don’t even like to score goals like that.”.

Do you expect reinforcements from the transfer market?

“I think about matches and I don’t deal with the transfer market. I have my idea of ​​what could help us but I don’t follow the evolution of the individual negotiations.”.