Better wallets are needed to solve Web3’s bottleneck. A lack of user-friendly wallets is hindering mass adoption.

Web3 has an adoption problem: Despite all the hype, only a small fraction of the population has ever used Web3 applications. There are a number of factors that contribute to this, including the natural curve of innovation adoption. But for the most part, building a lean and easy-to-use front-end interface seems to be low on the priority list for most dApp developers. Even for savvy cryptocurrency users, the process of sending and receiving payments – especially in cross-chain environments – can be confusing, time-consuming and anything but “user friendly”.

This has become such a problem that TechCrunch refers to the excitement around Web3 as “irrational exuberance”.

Blockchain 2.0 needs better user interfaces for wallets

This is particularly problematic with newer blockchain ecosystems. Ethereum, for example, has been around long enough for some users to get comfortable with it, but new projects like Polkadot or Cosmos are still waiting for their “killer app” which will make them more user-friendly.

Wallets, as tools that contain our cryptocurrencies, are the gateway to the world of the blockchain. If we can’t easily send and receive payments, then we won’t be able to use the apps and platforms that exist on these blockchains.

The pain points that keep Web3 from scaling are mainly user interface (UI) issues – unintuitive design and complicated user processes. But by building better portfolios, we can begin to overcome these problems and bring Web3 to the mainstream.

This is why improving the UI of wallets is so important for blockchain 2.0. By making it easier for people to enter the world of cryptocurrencies, we can help scale these new ecosystems. In a sense, wallets are the key to unlocking the potential of the Web3.

Better wallets, a better Web3

Many mobile, web-based, browser-injected wallets have tackled the problem of interactions between chains; Phantom wallet, for example, aims to be the easy-to-use gateway to the Solana ecosystem. Perhaps the most ubiquitous Web3 Chrome extension, Metamask, is a dynamic browser-injection wallet and mobile application used by millions of people, but the ‘simplistic’, developer-friendly UI is often confusing and clunky for consumers occasional “retail”. Clover.Finance’s Clover Wallet, however, has embarked on the feat of integrating into a wide range of chains, from Solana to Avalanche’s C chain, and is fast becoming the go-to interface for interacting with the Polkadot ecosystem.

While Phantom has become the go-to for the Solana ecosystem, and other wallet providers tend to follow this specialization approach, Clover Finance has taken on the whole task of becoming an easy-to-use, multi-chain wallet interface. The Clover wallet – available on mobile, web and as a browser injection / extension – has full compatibility with Solana and is also compatible with the Polkadot Parachain.

Focusing on easy UX for new users, wallets like Clover put an emphasis on fiat on / off ramps in order to simplify the cryptocurrency buying and selling experience, and technologies like “OAuth” social logins designed to remove the mnemonic phrase process from onboarding new users. These OAuth integrations with popular email services, such as Facebook, Google and Twitter will make the end user experience simple, and familiar credentials can act as the “keys” a new user needs to interact with dApps and Web environments3.

Web3 needs a good user interface everywhere

Perhaps surprisingly, most of the internet traffic happens on mobile devices. This is true for both developed and developing countries. And it will become more and more common as more and more people shift to mobile-only internet use.

This is a problem for Web3, as most dApps and platforms are not yet optimized for mobile devices. This presents a major barrier to adoption, as people are unlikely to use applications that aren’t designed for their devices.

Developers are starting to recognize this problem, and there is a growing focus on building dApps that are mobile-friendly. But it will take some time for most dApps to be usable on mobile devices.

Meanwhile, mobile-first wallets are a way to bridge the gap between Web3 and mobile devices. By making wallets that are easy to use and that run on a variety of platforms, we can make it easier for people to use Web3 applications. Clover, for example, is available on mobile, web and as a browser extension.

Best Portfolios: Takeaways

Ultimately, people are not “irrationally exuberant” about Web3, as some claim. Rather, they are waiting for better user experiences – experiences that wallets like Clover can provide. In addition to the Polkadot ecosystem, all of the Web3 needs an upgrade in regards to interfaces and user experience.

The future of Web3 rests on wallets that deliver a powerful user experience. From daily Web3 interactions and cross-chain transfers, to multi-ecosystem engagement across a range of DeFi, play-to-earn, and ‘metaverse’ gaming environments, users need a simplified way to interact with every aspect of Web3. .

