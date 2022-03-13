BetterTogether, footwear and leather goods look to new markets

#BetterTogetherthat is how to create a system – footwear and leather goods, fashion accessories and high-end women’s clothing – to push the accelerator of the recovery of Made in Italy manufacturing on the national market and above all on the international ones: for Micam, Mipel, The One Milan and the more than 1,400 Italian and foreign exhibitors who present the new products and collections for next season in Fiera Milano in Rho until March 15ththe answer is contained in a word “business” that starts again in the presence and crowded pavilions by professional visitors, buyers, companies, wholesalers, importers, retail chains.

Positive “debut” despite strong concerns about the very serious international crisis unleashed by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, both for the humanitarian and economic consequences. Inauguration with Mariastella Gelmini, Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies, welcomed by Luca Palermo at Fiera Milano, Siro Badon president of Micam Milano, Franco Gabbrielli president of Mipel, Norberto Albertalli president of The One Milano, present Carlo Maria Ferro, president of Ice Agency, Stefano Bolognini Councilor for Development of the Lombardy Region and Alessia Cappello, Councilor for Development of the Municipality of Milan.

“It is extraordinary the ability to team up with these who, once again, after the pandemic and in a difficult moment, come together to relaunch Made in Italy, Italian excellence – he commented. Mariastella Gelmini, visiting the stands -. I think this is an example for the whole country, a symbol for the restart, but also a great pride for Italian politics, because here there is truly the best of Italianness, combined with the know-how, with the craftsmanship of leather goods and footwear. Lots of beautiful things to enhance. “And speaking of the economic sanctions against Russia, he added:” We could not turn away from the drama of Ukraine, we know that sanctions are difficult but inevitable choices to stop the conflict and not leave alone that country “.

“We know that we need to make other interventions, but we also know that Italian companies are strong, competitive in the international sector and we are convinced we will be able to cope with this difficult moment – added Minister Gelmini -. With regard to the timing, the minister explained that “the government will take measures as early as next week, there is an open discussion with all categories – he concluded -. We are ready to listen and intervene”.

“The damage that will certainly occur will be enormous, very heavy not only for footwear but for the global European and world economy. We hope that it will end as soon as possible because first of all there is a humanitarian disaster – explained the president of Assocalzaturifici. Siro Badon -. When these things happen there is a big question mark as to whether it will go back to the previous levels. At the moment the effects for companies are that the shoes shipped are not known if they will be paid for, there are stocks in the warehouses of shoes ready for shipment that could be shipped but it is not known where they would end up. Russia for the footwear market is worth 2.7% of exports, in 2021 3.5 million pairs of shoes were sold with about 250 million in turnover. In Ukraine 450 thousand pairs with 36 million in turnover. The first thing we ask is a Covid-type layoff at zero costs for companies and subsequently refreshments, for warehouse stocks, to keep these companies on their feet. We have overcome Covid, they must help us to overcome the war as well “.

“The satisfaction with the export results of 2020 and 2021 is evident, 516 billion, 7.5% more than pre-Covid levels and also for the sectors present in Fiera Milano there is a strong recovery both for footwear and for leather goods and fashion accessories – underline Carlo Maria Ferro, president of Ice Agency. There was already the awareness of new difficulties and new challenges but now there is also the dramatic concern for the humanitarian dimension of what is happening due to a crisis whose uncertainty today overwhelms all other considerations. the markets on which Italy has recovered due to the recovery in consumption have been both the traditional ones and the new and emerging ones that grow faster, but the new uncertainties weigh, the world that will emerge from this situation we do not know if it will be the same from the point of view. of sight of the businesses. What we hope is that this humanitarian drama will be quickly overcome ”.

“Today is an important day because we are inaugurating important events, and it is a good signal to restart in such a complicated moment because in any case we are looking forward – he adds. Luca Palermo, CEO of Fiera Milano -. The strong participation of exhibitors, of companies that focus on quality, innovation and sustainability by creating a system confirms the desire to be there that we have already seen with LineaPelle. It is a new demonstration, if it were needed, that there is a desire to come to the fair, even in the face of uncertainties, you participate with conviction and the response of professional visitors is equally strong and convinced. We have learned to cope with the most difficult situations and to respond concretely with great flexibility by communicating with associations and companies, putting together the supply chains: it is the strength of an exhibition hub that is fundamental to support and promote the economic realities of the country and SMEs in particular. , both on the domestic market and on the export market “.

