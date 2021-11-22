Betty and Ana María, friends divided by the Nazis, meet again after 82 years- Corriere.it

from Irene Soave

They had said goodbye to Berlin, in the schoolyard, in the aftermath of the Crystal Night, to flee one to China, the other to Chile. The meeting thanks to the archive of Steven Spielberg which collects testimonies of the Shoah

When Betty Grebenschikoff and Ana Mara Wahrenberg they hugged again, after 82 years, they did what friends do: We laughed so much that crying was impossible, and drank a lot of champagne. And glass after glass, for four days in a row, we talked and talked. There were, moreover, to tell or

tto decades as separated best friends. They had said goodbye to 9 years in the schoolyard, in Berlin, in the aftermath of the Crystal Night. Their Jewish families would leave. Each was certain that the other, like many of their loved ones, was dead.

The ex children Ilse (now Betty) and Annemarie (now Ana Mara, having both changed their name at the time of the expatriation, and only took their surname back abroad) they met for the first time five days ago in St Petersburg, Florida, at Betty’s house; since February, when they met, they called each other on Zoom every Sunday, and as soon as anti-Covid restrictions made it possible Ana Mara, who lives in Chile, took a plane and flew to her friend. They are 91 years old.

Friends 6 to 9, in class together, attended the same synagogue and they played in the same courtyards. They remember the prohibitions that were thickening, suddenly we could no longer play ball, or on a bicycle, like the others; and they remember the afternoon of farewell, in November 1938, in the schoolyard. They also remember the night before well: while outside the shop windows were shattered and the synagogues burned, Betty’s family was locked in the house with the lights out, to make the Nazis believe they are away; that of Ana Mara was searched, and her father was taken to Sachsenhausen for 29 days, from which he was later released because he had a visa for expatriation.

Betty’s family would have fled by ship to Shanghai, one of the few ports still open, months later; after 1948 Betty flew with her husband to Australia and then to Florida. The Wahrenbergs arrived in Chile, the only ones among their relatives to survive the Holocaust.

Their discovery is due to a researcher from the USC Shoah Foundation, an archive founded by Steven Spielberg which preserves 55,000 audiovisual testimonies of Holocaust survivors. Ita Gordon, the researcher, had attended a seminar in which one of the speakers, Ana Mara, had touched her deeply. It was November 2020. Gordon – who indexes testimonials with keywords, such as the names of the people and places mentioned – immediately searches Wahrenberg’s testimonies archive. It does not find any. Look for the name of his school, the neighborhood, the synagogue. He finds a video from 1997 in which another survivor, Betty Grebenschikoff, says she has been looking for her friend Annemarie for decades. So now he has found it again.