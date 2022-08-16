Betty Fiechter, the first woman at the top of the Swiss watchmaker

B.Erthe-Marie Fiechter, known as Betty, began her professional career in 1912, two years before the outbreak of the First World War. Against all odds this visionary woman in a world exclusively male prompted whitepain until the summit of Haute Horlogerie with the creation of pioneering watches such as the Fifty Fathoms and the Ladybird.

It was also the first female owner of a Swiss watch manufacture at a time when the Universal suffrage for women in her country, where she arrived shockingly late: at the federal level in 1971 and at the cantonal level between 1959 and 1990.

Betty, like Blancpain, was born in the small Swiss town of Villeret, being both unique in their kind: one for being the first woman to direct a watch manufacture, the other for being the oldest. If you go to Villeret, we recommend you take a walk through the Les Planches neighborhoodwhere is a bust yours placed on a pedestal facing the valley of the Suze River, in which the year of his birth, 1896, and the year of his death, 1971, appear.

From caste it came to Betty

Betty followed a dual training at the local Business School, whose curriculum included an internship stage, which she decided to do at Blancpain back in 1912. his father,Jacob Fiechter, co-owner of a small company making movements for complicated watches, the Manufacture d’bauches Comliques Eugne Rahm, located right on the main street through Villeret, which will be acquired by Blancpain in 1914.

When the explosion First World War, Betty volunteered to work part time tending to the french soldiers hospitalized in Saint-Imier, located a few kilometers from Villeret. There you will meet Andre Lal, assistant to a French army officer who also made these visits to neutral Switzerland and who later played a prominent role in our heroine’s life.

The original Villeret workshop where Betty worked.DR

In 1915, Betty became attendee of Frdric-mile Blancpain. During her first 13 years at Blancpain, he would train her to become the workshop director de Villeret and would be in charge of supervising the entire production. When she died in 1932, and since her daughter Nelli did not want to take over the family business (missing the opportunity to go down in history as the first woman to run a watch manufacture), her last wish was for Betty to take over the company. property.

The purchase of the company

Parallel to Betty’s work, and after becoming acquainted with Villeret during the war, Andr Lal had joined Blancpain as seller focused on export markets. He would later team up with Betty for the buy from Blancpain, whose name they temporarily changed to Rayville, a reorganization of the name of the town, Villeret, using it until the law that prevented keeping the name of a company if there was no member of the family affiliated with it was repealed (a fact that questions for some). that Blancpain is the oldest manufacturer having interrupted its activity for a time due to the name change).

In addition to the loss of the company name, Betty had to deal with the great depression and shortly after with the death of his partner in a traffic accident. So, instead of maintaining a full range of different types of watches like other brands, I adopted a approach absolutely different to combat the devastating effects of economic crisis: manufacture watches for women and movements for women’s watches with which it would consolidate the brand’s position in this segment.

A woman full of ideas

At the same time, and aided by his marketing vision of the business, had the idea of ​​creating a successful business of sale of almost finished clocks (movement, dial and hands) mounted inside an inner case, leaving its buyers to make their own outer cases to house the Blancpain movement and thus saving themselves the high tariffs that applied to finished watches.

Woman ruthless in business, at the same time had a huge human size. He used to make a gift to each of his workers every year. Ide ways of retain your employees unusual for the time in the business world, as is the case with the creation of Rayville Square, a Playground where the children could play safely in true Silicon Valley style.

The wisdom of knowing how to surround yourself with valuable people

Although Betty never married, s built a family around him made up of his nephews and their children and his employees. The closest to her was her nephew Jean-Jacques Fiechter, who, after a stay in Alexandria with his parents, returned to Switzerland in 1945 to continue his studies in history at the University of Lausanne. Of course, Betty supported him in his studies. He was the one who, in the 1950s, when Betty sick for the first time with cancer, partnered with her aunt to help her run the business.

Betty and Jean-Jacques at the opening of the Les Ambassadeurs boutique in Geneva in 1965BLANCPAIN

This union ended with great successes: among them the creation in 1954 of the legendary Fifty Fathoms (the first truly modern diving watch that meets the requirements for divers and military missions of the French combat diving corps, later requested by the United States Navy), of the women’s watch lady bird (1956) equipped with the smallest round movement in the world (11.85 mm in diameter) and the Art Deco style bedside clock of Marilyn Monroe (remembered today in the biopic ‘Blonde’, based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates, directed by Andrew Dominic and starring Anne of Arms), as well as the growth of Blancpain’s production to exceed 200,000 watches and watch movements per year.

Marilyn Monroe’s Art Deco style clock.DR

Also during this time, Blancpain pioneered offering women’s watches with the winding crown positioned on the back of the watch. This allowed designers to offer especially elegant profiles for women’s watches. Baguette movements, also extraordinarily small in size (7 18.6 mm), became a Blancpain specialty during those years.

If you can’t beat them, join them…

In the 1960s, when competition from Asia and quartz rocked the entire Swiss watch industry, Betty, along with her nephew Jean-Jacques, devised a Blancpain merger with Omega, Nouvelle Lemania and Tissot in an entity called SSIH (Socit Suisse pour l’Industrie Horlogre). Each watchmaking house maintained its own identity, but pooled its resources to maintain and expand production. Blancpain played an important role in the Swiss Society for the Watch Industry as a provider of movements for associated brands.

At that time you could see this elegant woman dressed in fur in winter and adorned with jewelry, including pink terry slippers in her outfit, since she suffered from chronic foot pain.

Betty I died in early september 1971 in Biel with two moving epilogues to his life. On his deathbed she wrote a birthday note to his great-nephew Jean-Marie which was delivered to her after his passing, on his birthday, at the end of that month. The people of Villeret bequeathed the plot of Les Planches, where his monument is currently located.

Few women have achieved achievements comparable to theirs. At a time when women had no say (literally) in Swiss business, she not only had successbut he did facing great crises on a global scale. He found his own path, straddling deep respect for tradition and commitment to modernity. She was a great woman whose legacy remains vital to Blancpain and is currently expressed through the hyper-feminine collection Ladybird Colors and the clock aircommand, inspired by a chronograph from the 1950s, which now makes its grand entrance among the manufacture’s sports watches with a vintage look and a feminine format (36.2 mm in diameter).

A watch from the current ‘Ladybirds Colors’ collection.DR

And although her legacy lives on, today the number of women in management positions in the watch industry can be counted on the fingers of one hand: Catherine Rnier, CEO of Jaeger-LeCoultre, Hlne Poulit-Duquesne, CEO of Boucheron, Barbara Monty, President of Eberhard, AudreyRaffy, Vice President and General Counsel of Bovet 1822, Caroline Scheufele, co-president of Chopard, Fin Stas, co-founder of Frederique Constant and, at the national level, Blanca Panzano, General Director of watches and jewelery at LVMH Spain.