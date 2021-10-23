News

Betty Gilpin star and producer of the Blood Sugar series in development at HBO

The project is led by Claire Wilson and written by Duke Merriman and Preston Thompson.

HBO is working on Blood Sugar, a new TV series starring the former star of GLOW Betty Gilpin, also involved as executive producer. The project is written by Duke Merriman (Monos) And Preston Thompson (Kids In Love) and produced by Annapurna.

The plot of Blood Sugar

In Blood Sugar, “When Shark Tank’s sharks mock Margot Schultz and her frozen food business, they don’t know they’re setting in motion one of the country’s funniest, bloodiest and wildest ascents to fame and success,” reads the official synopsis. Claire Wilson (Gangs of London) is the showrunner of the project with Lucy Tcherniak (Angelyne) to the direction. In addition to Gilpin, Merriman and Thompson, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug and Patrick Chu for Annapurna, Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Clubhouse Pictures are also executive producers.

All the commitments of Betty Gilpin

Betty Gilpin is among the busiest actresses on TV right now. The Emmy nominated for GLOW will be among the stars of the series Three Women by Showtime, based on the book by Lisa Taddeo. He will also act alongside Julia Roberts And Sean Penn in the Starz series on the Watergate affair, Gaslit, and will appear in the Apple TV + anthology series Roar, with Nicole Kidman co-star and executive producer. On the cinema front, he also recently starred in the Amazon Prime Video film The war of tomorrow and directed the film The Hunt by Universal Pictures / Blumhouse Productions.


