Between 2021 and last January, 332,576 tourists from Russia and Ukraine arrived in the Dominican Republic

Russia and Ukrainethe two European nations that are currently in conflict, are among the 10 countries from which the arrival of tourists to the Dominican Republic increased in 2021.

Last year 85,912 passengers arrived from Ukraine, with an increase of 44,628 visitors and 183,700 arrived from Russia, 108,203 of them additional compared to the previous year, according to Central Bank statistics.

Total, in 2021 the two countries together contributed 269,612 tourists to the country. In January of the year 49,215 came from Russia and 13,749 from Ukraine, for a total of 332,576 travelers from these destinations in 13 months.

This is why the start of the “military operation” in Ukraine by Russia could have some impact on Dominican tourism, which is in the process of recovery.

Other countries

The other countries from which increases in passenger arrivals were recorded during 2021 were the United States of America with an additional 1,361,208; Colombia, with an increase of 93,847; Spain, with an increase of 78,297; Venezuela, with 75,567; Germany, with 68,781; Puerto Rico, with 58,373; Poland, with 58,373; from France there was an increase of 27,384; and from Switzerland came 24,229 more visitors.

Impact on the economy

The conflict in Russia and Ukraine represents a threat to the global economy. This Thursday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “military operation” in Ukraine, markets plunged and the price of oil soared above US $100.

The Dominican Republic, like most countries, will be impacted by this situation, as local authorities have recognized.

Earlier yesterday, the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, called an emergency meeting of the Economic Cabinet to determine the measures to be taken in relation to the effects that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will have on the country.

At the same time, the president called for calm and economic activities such as free zones, construction and tourism.

The president of the Board of Directors of the Dominican Oil Refinery (Refidomsa), Leonardo Aguilera, said that if the conflict between the two countries worsens, the price of crude oil could skyrocket and even become scarce in the local market, which is a net importer of this product. .

Aguilera indicated that the oil reserves in the Dominican Republic only last approximately 30 or 45 days.