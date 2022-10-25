Between adidas and Kanye West, the divorce is officially finalized

For several days, adidas had been “questioning” the continuation of its partnership with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The divorce is now consummated since the German equipment manufacturer has just officially confirmed that it “immediately” cut ties with the 45-year-old American. A decision which follows the anti-Semitic remarks made by the person concerned on his personal Instagram account on October 8. Suspended from the social network for 24 hours, the artist then turned to Twitter to continue his hateful tirade before seeing himself, there too, withdraw access.

It was undoubtedly the straw that broke the camel’s back for adidas. She who until then remained one of the only brands in contract with Ye to remain silent about her controversial behavior in recent weeks. Quickly singled out by public opinion and following strong internal pressure, the sportswear giant finally confirmed the end of the partnership that had previously fueled the Yeezy brand. A rumor that had already been running for several days and which supposed that adidas would speak shortly to make an official announcement.

The German brand now joins the long list of personalities and brands that have dissociated themselves from Kanye West since his controversial show on October 2. In the middle of Paris Fashion Week, the rapper had organized an intimate show bringing together around fifty handpicked guests to discover his new collection. The rapper then launched into a cryptic and polemical speech, a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt – a slogan used by the supremacist movements of the American far right – on the back. A piece that was then found on the silhouettes of his parade. This was followed by a salvo of attacks via social networks on personalities deeming his performance “intolerable” before it took on greater proportions with an interview on the American channel Fox News known for its support for Donald Trump and the conspiracy theories, a social media debacle and media attacks on various celebrities including Gigi Hadid.

Following this fiasco, it was first Balenciaga who announced that he was cutting ties with Kanye West, yet a great friend of the house to whom Demna, the brand’s artistic director, had entrusted the opening of his spring-summer 2023 fashion show. In the aftermath, Condé Nast and vogue led by Anna Wintour, had also dissociated themselves from all future projects with the rapper. Last September, Kanye West ended his relationship with Gap. Today, adidas, the ultimate creative bastion for Ye, has now ended its relationship with the rapper. Between fashion and Ye, the rag burns. And this time, not sure that the rapper can escape unscathed.