Between Athens and London the war for the Parthenon marbles: Mitsotakis: “A theft, return them”

The historic diatribe between Athens and London over the Parthenon marbles kept in the British Museum is renewed. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis asked for those marbles to be returned, reiterating his offer to lend other archaeological treasures from his country. The controversial sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, were removed from the Parthenon temple more than 200 years ago by Lord Elgin, then British ambassador to the Sublime Gate of Istanbul, in circumstances still considered controversial. Friezes and metopes were removed and sold in 1816 to the British Museum for 35,000 pounds of gold at the time. Since then, the sculptures have been at home in a museum gallery.

The marbles were stolen for the Greeks

«Our position is very clear. The marbles were stolen in the 19th century, they belong to the Acropolis Museum and we have to seriously discuss this issue, “Mitsotakis told the Daily Telegraph, adding that” if there was a willingness on the part of the British government to move, we could find an agreement with the British Museum for a loan of cultural treasures that have never left Greece ». The proposal was reiterated by the Greek premier a few days after a face-off in London with Boris Johnson, scheduled for Tuesday. And Mitsotakis has repeatedly described marbles as the most important link, symbolically, between the modern Greeks and their ancestors. Athens, among other things, is strengthened by the revelations on damage caused by water in the galleries of the museum where the sculptures of the Acropolis are exhibited.

From London a different approach

From London, however, the signals so far have not been conciliatory. Earlier this year Johnson recalled that ‘the UK government has a firm and longstanding stance on sculptures, meaning that they were legally acquired by Lord Elgin under the laws of the time and are owned by the trustees of the British. Museum since their acquisition ». For two centuries Greece has been asking for the restitution of the treasures and George Clooney also intervened on the long-standing dispute a few months ago. The actor had taken pen and paper and wrote a letter addressed to a group of scholars in which he asked that London return to Athens the precious sculptures that in the classical age adorned the temple built by Pericles on the Acropolis.