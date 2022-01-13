Between BTPs and interest-bearing bonds, this is where it is worthwhile to invest the savings accumulated on the current account

The recent rise in yields on government bonds has changed the criteria for choosing between the two main investment products guaranteed by the government. Depending on the duration of the investment, in fact, the returns of BTPs and BFPs diverge. This situation determines the possibility of choosing the more convenient product between the two, net of the other conditions.

Having said that, between BTPs and interest-bearing bonds, here is where it is worthwhile to invest the savings accumulated on the current account during 2021.

The points of commonality of the 2 investment products

Let’s see briefly what are the points of commonality and divergence of the two instruments.

The bonds are issued by the Treasury, while the Depositi e Prestiti cash bills are distributed through the Poste Italiane channel (physical and online). Therefore in both cases there is a guarantee from the state on the invested capital. They also enjoy the reduced taxation of 12.50% and are exempt from inheritance tax.

The points of divergence BTPs and interest-bearing bonds

A first element of distinction between BFP and BTP concerns the full repayment of the initial capital. This circumstance is valid at any time for bonds, while only at maturity for government bonds. Hence it follows that BTPs can give rise (another divergence) to a capital gain or loss. It all depends on your purchase price versus the resale price on the market. For example, we have seen how one of the Futura BTPs at maturity (or even earlier) will yield about 6.5% of extra profit.

Furthermore, the vouchers have no purchase, management and reimbursement costs. For government bonds, on the other hand, the economic conditions envisaged by your intermediary apply.

As for interest, the vouchers recognize them at the time of repayment, final or intermediate, and only for the time windows that have been fully completed. BTPs, on the other hand, distribute 2 coupons every six months.

Between BTPs and interest-bearing bonds, this is where it is worthwhile to invest the savings accumulated on the current account

Now let’s compare the returns of the two State guarantee instruments and see which is more convenient based on the maturity. Since these are medium to long-term savings instruments, we consider the 5 and 10 years.

On the first time horizon, the “4 years simple savings” interest-bearing coupon is probably preferred. Several possible advantages:

Over the ten-year duration, the current yield on government bonds is certainly more attractive. At the time of writing, the 10-year yields 1.38% gross, or 1.2075% net. In practice, 10 thousand euros invested in the instrument this morning would earn around 120 euros net for 10 years, apart from commissions and inflation.

The most interesting coupon on the 10-year maturity is the 3X4 coupon which, at the end of the ninth year, applies the following coefficients:

1.0273268, gross;

1.02391049, net.

