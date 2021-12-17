between buffer and quarantine, here’s what changes

The Minister of Health has signed a new ordinance for travel abroad, in force until January 31, 2022. Let’s see what are the new rules for moving to Christmas in time of Coronavirus.

The second is coming Christmas at the time of Covid. Although the situation compared to last year is undoubtedly different – thanks above all to the vaccination campaign, although it travels at different speeds between the various countries of the world – the Omicron variant is scary and Italy is closed in view of the upcoming holidays. Health Minister Roberto Speranza has in fact signed a new ordinance, valid from December 16 to January 31, which provides for the introduction of even more restrictive rules for those returning (or arriving) from abroad.

The news for those traveling abroad

The novelties are the obligation to exhibit a negative result at the airport at a molecular or antigenic buffer carried out in the previous 48 hours for all arrivals from European Union countries. Even for those who are vaccinated and therefore in possession of the Green pass. For the non-immunized, on the other hand, in addition to the test, there is also one five-day quarantine (fiduciary isolation and health surveillance), at the end of which the molecular or antigenic swab must be repeated.

Here is the list of EU countries for which these rules apply: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark (including Faroe Islands and Greenland), Estonia, Finland, France (including Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Réunion, Mayotte and excluding other territories located outside the European continent), Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands (excluding territories located outside the European continent), Poland, Portugal (including Azores and Madeira), Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (including territories on the African continent), Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Andorra, Principality of Monaco.

Passenger Locator Form

For all these countries, upon returning to Italy, it is necessary to fill in the Passenger Locator Form; this is the passenger location form that must be completed before entering the national territory by connecting to the site https://app.euplf.eu/#/ and registering, creating a personal account. Minors are included in the parents’ Plf.

The rules for entering from non-European countries

Besides Plf and Green Pass, to return to Italy you must present a certificate attesting to the negative result of a molecular or antigenic test, conducted with a swab, carried out in the seventy-two hours prior to entry into Italy (if molecular test) or twenty-four hours (if antigen test). To return from United Kingdom the term of the molecular buffer is 48 hours.

In case of non-presentation of the vaccination certificate it is still possible to enter Italy, but it is necessary to undergo a molecular test in the 72 hours prior to arrival or an antigen test in the 24 hours prior to arrival (term reduced to 48 hours for the molecular test inbound from the UK). Therefore quarantine for a period of five days, at the end of which it is mandatory to carry out a further one molecular or antigenic test.

Non-EU countries are: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Republic of Korea, United States of America, Uruguay, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions.

The rules for minors

Children under the age of 6 (completed) who enter Italy are exempt from the obligation to have a swab. If you return from an EU country, the test is instead necessary (molecular swab in the previous 48 hours, antigenic in the previous 24 hours with negative results) for vaccinated children aged 12 to 18 years. In case of failure to immunize the young person must carry out a 5-day quarantine. Minors under 18 who come to our country with their parents will not have to do the quarantine. In case of return from a non-EU country, he must show a molecular swab in the previous 72 hours or an antigenic swab in the previous 24 hours with negative results. It still needs to carry out a 10-day quarantine.