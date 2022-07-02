Between condolences and flowers, the wake of the clown Chispita takes place

Joselin’s corpse was found on the night of Thursday, June 30, along with her husband Nelson Steven Villatoro Escobar, the clown “Charquito”.

In the Pentecostal Church “Jesus, the light of the world” located in Amatitlán, it takes place this Friday, July 1 the wake of Joselin Chacón Lobo, known as Chispita.

The couple of clowns had disappeared for a month and a half and the family made walks to find out about their whereabouts; nevertheless, both bodies were found buried in Villa Nueva.

The remains of both were transferred to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif), where the identity of both was revealed.

The two disappeared after giving a show in Escuintla and headed to Guatemala City for another evening event, but never returned home to Amatitlán.

