Between condolences and flowers, the wake of the clown Chispita takes place

In the Pentecostal Church “Jesus, the light of the world” located in Amatitlán, it takes place this Friday, July 1 the wake of Joselin Chacón Lobo, known as Chispita.

Joselin’s corpse was found on the night of Thursday, June 30, along with her husband Nelson Steven Villatoro Escobar, the clown “Charquito”.

The couple of clowns had disappeared for a month and a half and the family made walks to find out about their whereabouts; nevertheless, both bodies were found buried in Villa Nueva.

The remains of both were transferred to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif), where the identity of both was revealed.

The two disappeared after giving a show in Escuintla and headed to Guatemala City for another evening event, but never returned home to Amatitlán.

Wake of Joselin Chacón Lobo, known as Chispita
Church where the wake of Joselin Chacón Lobo, known as Chispita, takes place. (Free Press Photo: María Reneé Gaytán)
To read more: “Now we are going to have a place to mourn them”: The painful statements of the mother of “Chispita” after leaving the morgue

Coffin where the remains of Joselin Chacón Lobo, known as Chispita, remain. (Free Press Photo: María Reneé Gaytán)
Photo remains over the coffin with the remains of Joselin Chacón Lobo, known as Chispita. (Free Press Photo: María Reneé Gaytán)
