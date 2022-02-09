between confirmations, rumors and possible surprises, what can we expect? – Multiplayer.it

As you probably already know, at 11pm tomorrow, Wednesday February 9, 2022there will be a new Nintendo Direct, the classic appointment with announcements, trailers and updates on the games coming to Nintendo Switch, in this case with a particular focus on those planned for the first half of the year. Considering a duration of about 40 minutes, the titles practically confirmed and the myriad of rumors of the last few weeks, there could be a lot of meat on the fire. So what can we expect from tomorrow’s showcase?

Since the Direct will be dedicated to games coming in the first half of 2022 the presence of titles with a release date or a launch window set for the next few months is assumed. Therefore, we expect to see the trailer and / or gameplay of Triangle Strategy (March 4), the new strategic RPG from Square Enix with a medieval fantasy setting and which inherits the visual style of the appreciated Octopath Traveler, as well as Kirby and the Lost Land (25 March), the new adventure of the iconic pink ball in 3D with a setting similar to Super Mario Odyssey.

In the middle there will certainly also be space for Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp (spring), the remake for Nintendo Switch of the two original chapters released on Gambe Boy Advance with reworked graphics and gameplay elements, and Chocobo GP (10 March ), the colorful Square Enix kart racing starring the iconic yellow birds of Final Fantasy.

We cannot fail to mention other games confirmed for 2022 such as Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, with possible updates from Nintendo on the state of play.

As for the possible surprises, it would not be a wish list of a Direct if we did not mention Hollow Knight Silksong and who knows maybe this will really be the right time for an official release date and news (a phrase that knows a lot of déjà vu).

Nintendo Direct of February 9, 2022, what announcements are you expecting?

As we know the Direct will last about 40 minutes, so it will be a rather full-bodied appointment so we expect several surprises. And although it will be “mainly” on the games of the first half of 2022, Nintendo could tease players with some new titles coming out in late 2022 or 2023, something that has already happened in the past, for example, with the reveal of Splatoon 3. In this sense of rumor in recent months they have come out galore and for all tastes, but we will examine the most credible ones.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 it is undoubtedly one of the most interesting ones. The game has been the protagonist of several rumors, some of which claim that development is in the final stages. In addition, the composer of the series, Yasunori Mitsuda, has told his fans on Twitter that this month will be presented one of the projects he is working on, one of which we know is large. Metroid Prime Remaster and a new Fire Emblem have also been cited by several insiders in the past months and even in this case it would seem that the works are well underway for both games.

In the list of eligible ads we also find Batman: Arkham Collection for Nintendo Switch, potentially unveiled in advance by a French retailer, or a collection that includes the chapters Arkham Asylum, City and Knight. Still on the subject of remaster, according to the insider Nate the Hate on Switch in 2022, Persona 4 Golden and Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will arrive. Two tips in our opinion credible, given that the first had appeared on the official website of Atlus, while as regards the collection of the first chapters of Final Fantasy, the same Square Enix in the past had expressed the desire to publish it on other platforms besides PC and mobile devices.

Other particularly interesting rumors have arrived in recent weeks. In particular, there was talk of another game starring Kirby in addition to The Lost Land and a possible sequel to 1-2 Switch, a title not particularly appreciated but which in any case sold millions of copies at the launch of the console. Zombie Army 4: Dead War is another eligible title, as it was recently classified by the PEGI.

It seems highly unlikely, however, the reveal of Mario Kart 9 which has been talked about so much recently, considering that the eighth chapter has passed the milestone of 50 million copies sold in the world and is one of the most popular titles still today. , as it often appears in the top positions of the sales charts.

And you, instead, what do you expect from Nintendo Direct tomorrow, Wednesday 9 February 2022? Let us know in the comments.

Before leaving, we remind you that Multiplayer.it will follow the event live, translating and commenting in real time the news announced on our Twitch channel.

Parliamone is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial team but which is not necessarily representative of the Multiplayer.it editorial line.