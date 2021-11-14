BETWEEN CRISIS AND COLLE / The hidden problems behind the (fragile) 6% recovery

The messages, well “piloted” by the so-called Italian “big media” and by televisions, are increasingly reassuring about the future of the Italian economy. Certainly the recovery will be for this year’s over 6%, maybe 6.2, maybe 6.4. A few weeks ago, someone went so far as to hypothesize “over 7%”. In the following years, according to the estimates of the “great experts”, unfortunately those who in twenty years have not guessed one, speak of a 2022 with a + 4%, and a subsequent 2023 where a + 3% is expected.

In short, returning to the pre-Covid situation would now be “child’s play” for Italy and we can say that in this recovery we are the best in Europe, better than Germany, and many other countries.

We certainly cannot hide this positive data, but it should be remembered that the situation of the Italian economy in 2019 was defined as “stagnant” and had repeated for twenty years a growth in GDP so limited that it was defined as non-growth.

It is no coincidence that, even if we are not based on Marxian theory, the economy has its importance and determines important repercussions, according to its development.

Was it just a coincidence that in Italy there was the explosion of the 5 Star Movement and the Lega, with a first government between these two movements? Is it just a coincidence that in the last ten years the parties and the entire Parliament have experienced a fragmentation that has never occurred in the history of Italy? In addition, the distrust towards politics and institutions has reached the point that in the last administrative elections less than one in two Italians went to the polls

It is paradoxical that in Italy it has already been forgotten that in Milan, Turin and Rome they participated in the vote about 48% of those entitled. And it seems that there is no effect that there is a parliamentary majority monstrous for its size, but so divided internally, even under the guidance of Mario Draghi, that almost no candidate for the Quirinale, in the race that will start after February 3 when Sergio Mattarella his term will end, can boast a majority on paper.

Another “small detail” of the epidemic disaster that has hit us in these two years: one million more poor people who do not seem like a detail to be addressed in the recovery.

But more generally, what needs to be reiterated is that Italy not only needs a recovery, after the reopening of factories and a return to production and consumption, but an authentic development program that makes it return to a nation that it can play its cards, in Europe and in the world, with an important role on the economic and social level. It is also possible to overcome the disagreements on the budget maneuver, on the management of the NRP, but it must emerge with some clarity to the Italians what the development project for this country is. The trust, the desire to go back to having children, the desire for training for new works that are not yet seen, comes from a clarity that at the moment is quite in chiaroscuro.

And, accompanied by these facts, there are others that do not seem very favorable. There is the eternal problem of the dislocation of companies, which derives from a confusion of a fiscal nature throughout Europe, which does not favor Italy at all. It is the European Union that must standardize continental taxation and not favor dumping that creates the movement of companies from one part of Europe to another.

Then there are the industrial projects that interest Italians. Just yesterday, news arrived that may not please you very much, because the sale of the shares of Oto Melara, controlled by Leonardo, to a probable Franco-German consortium, has already alarmed the trade unions as well. Oto Melara was part of the Finmeccanica group, that is Iri, before it was dismantled and sold off with the privatization program. Oto Melara is a company that produces cannons, which operates more widely in the defense field and sells to Germans and French for the establishment of the so-called European defense in gestation. For what reason to exclude Italy and, then, who at the moment works at Oto Melara where does it end up? For example, this is news that will not please anyone hoping for an Italian industrial program.

Then there is the feeling that the Italian recovery itself is a little “drugged”, in such a way as to reassure the Italians. But it cannot be overlooked that rising prices are a fact, and so is the shopping bag. It is difficult not to understand that there are signs of inflation and more marked signs of a real estate bubble based on speculation, that is, that it is cheaper to invest in houses rather than in stocks or bonds of various kinds.

To understand what kind of real estate bubble we are facing, it is worthwhile to talk about Milan, where in the “Isola” district, not exactly one of the most central, a two-room apartment also costs 8 thousand euros per square meter.

To all this we must add the unknowns that come from raw materials, in steep increase and over a very long period of time. between orders and deliveries, which puts the industrial supply chains in a clear crisis.

Finally, the uncertainty about the energy situation regarding the geopolitical game played by Russia against Europe and Italy on gas supplies, which has already increased dramatically within a few months.

If one looks at the facts that are happening on the skin of migrants on the border between Poland and Belarus, one cannot fail to understand that gas supplies may also suffer an interruption or a rise in price depending on the extremely severe conflict between Europe and Eastern countries, with Russia managing and playing its cards.

The overall picture between aspects of a national nature, even if marked by elements of recovery, and aspects of an international nature should call for caution. The fight so far well conducted against the pandemic has only partially canceled the distrust of the Italians towards the institutions. An economic backlash in the climate of slight hope that has been created could intensify the atmosphere of nervousness and protest that is still felt in the country, with a sequence of events that now often make a bundle of a whole grass: no vax, no green pass, right-wing extremism mixed with left-wing extremism, unease to find work and objective difficulty in recovering the ground lost in these years of acute pandemic.

Perhaps it is better not to “drug” any shooting and to specify the truth that awaits us in a timely manner. Italians often seem more mature than their ruling class, which still do not understand well what future arrangements will reserve for us between the Quirinale, Palazzo Chigi and very specific political, economic and social choices.

Despite the improvements, we always live in an age of uncertainty.

