between cross-gen and next gen – Nerd4.life

The crisis in the supply of materials and, consequently, in the production of consoles is having rather unpredictable effects on the market, to which must be added the surprising demand for next gen machines. L’unable to find PS5 in stores has prompted Sony to make a decision that may seem strange but is actually perfectly logical: keep going bet on PS4 still for the whole of 2022, based on what Bloomberg reported and partially confirmed by the fact that the production of the older generation console will in fact continue during the year. This has the dual function of maintaining active relationships with production partners, also keeping the lines open for any new agreements that may emerge during the year, and in any case filling the store shelves with a “low cost alternative” to PS5, given the impossibility of finding the next gen Sony.

The thing made quite a noise especially because it seems to contradict what Jim Ryan had announced at the time of the launch of PS5, with his bombastic “we believe in the generations” which seemed to aim for a clean break with the past in favor of the new possibilities offered. from the next gen, with the possibility of moving the production of weight of exclusive games all over to PS5. In fact, paraphrasing one might think that with this statement he meant that they believe in the coexistence of several generations at this point, but the concept is logical and acceptable, even beyond the contingency given by the shortage of PS5 supplies: PlayStation 4 is one of the most popular consoles in the history of video games, with over 100 million units placed all over the world and to think that at any moment Sony may decide to deprive itself of such a catchment area would be crazy.

An image that does not need explanatory captions

Indeed, it has also done a lot by deciding to cut PS4 users out of games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Demon’s Souls or Deathloop, considering that – with some technical filing – perhaps they could have come out as cross-gen, at least the latter two.

The sensation aroused by this decision emerges above all from the most passionate players and early adopters, who would like a Sony entirely projected on PS5 and fear that such an approach means a further spread of cross-gen games and therefore do not exploit the additional potential of the new machine. Beyond how much this may be debatable, given that many titles have already shown that they can present themselves on the two generations by scaling the technical aspect but still remaining impressive on the next gen, it must be said that the question was already quite clear looking at the 2022 Release Schedule: Big first-party exclusives like Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7 are all cross-gen, which shows how the plan to keep PS4 bella running alongside PS5 at least throughout 2022 was beautiful that defined for some time in that of Sony. At this point, it would not be too surprising to perhaps discover that Forspoken and Final Fantasy 16 are also cross-gen, given that PS4 has already shown that it can support truly remarkable technical efforts, but these are only speculations of course.

On the other hand, Sony seems to have already organized quite well for this year in order to make it still a year of transition between old and new generation with high profile cross-gen, which will occupy the time waiting for purely next gen projects. that will arrive more frequently and regularly in 2023, probably, but in the meantime there is really nothing to complain about, given that the 2022 lineup is really rich, regardless of the inter-generational essence of the games in question. What can make you smile a little, if anything, is there somewhat paradoxical situation in which we find ourselves after rivers of (digital) ink have been spent for months on the alleged contrasting vision between a Sony launched towards the next-gen and a Microsoft set on cross-gen, after today’s news about the closure of the production of Xbox One. All this derives exclusively from a hasty analysis by the press and the public, undoubtedly, given that in fact the Redmond house has actually carried out the announced program (cross-gen support ensured until 2022) and Sony for its part has maintained a mixed approach also adapting to the unpredictable circumstances of the market, but in the role of commentators one cannot help but think of Giovanni’s mythical “That is to say, the situation is reversing”.