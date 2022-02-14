Difficult months are preparing for those who use the current account as an investment tool. Commissions, state stamps, inflation, weigh on the money left in the bank without any remuneration. For banks, managing liquidity on the account has become a cost. So many of the banking institutions discourage customers from leaving sums in their checking account.

Those who have money in the bank often do not know where and how to use the money. The most immediate and secure solutions can be deposit accounts, postal vouchers and government bonds. Here’s which one to choose to get the best return over the next 3 years.

The very bad news for account holders in recent months is that of a hidden tax that secretly erodes savings. This tax, linked to the cost of living, will heavily penalize the money held in current accounts in the coming months, probably 2-3 years. Anyone who does not want to lose money due to these costs should leave only the money strictly necessary for running the daily business in the bank. You can adopt the solution of leaving the useful money for normal monthly expenses and a reserve for unexpected ones in the current account.

Between deposit accounts and postal vouchers or government bonds, here is who wins and offers the maximum return in 36 months

Where to put the remaining savings? Those with a low propensity to risk can opt for three solutions, that of deposit accounts, postal bonds or government bonds. These three solutions have one feature in common, they are investment tools that guarantee maximum security for the saver. Let’s find out which of the three solutions will offer a higher return over the next three years.

Deposit accounts are a very simple solution to adopt. They are opened online and money is deposited with a wire transfer. The deposit account offers a return that rises with the period of holding the capital. At the time of this writing the best deposit account offers an annual return of 1.3% gross for a 3 year investment.

Postal savings bonds are an alternative to deposit accounts. Those who want to invest at 36 months can bet on the ordinary postal voucher or the 3 × 4 voucher. The ordinary postal voucher offers an annual return of 0.05%. On the other hand, the 3 × 4 ordinary coupon at the end of the third year guarantees a yield of 0.10% per annum.

The alternative of Government Bonds is inserted as a third choice between deposit accounts and postal vouchers. Those who want to invest securely at 36 months can also choose the government bond solution. For example, it can focus on BOTs and renew them every year or focus on Multi-year Treasury Bills with a three-year maturity. Treasury bills currently have a negative yield. On the other hand, the BTP maturing in February 2025 (Isin: IT0005386245) at the current value of 99.4 cents offers a gross yield of 0.5% per annum at maturity.

Deepening

Everyone can turn € 6,000 total or € 100 per month up to € 278,000 with this one move