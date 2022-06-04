Between drugs and a kiss with her brother: 3 controversies that have marked the life of Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has become one of the most famous celebrities on the planet, because thanks to her simplicity, her altruistic acts and her outstanding acting career in international productions, the 47-year-old actress became one of the greatest examples to follow of the new generations.

However, over the years his career has been overshadowed on several occasions by scandals in his personal life that have hardly been forgotten by the public.

That is why today at the birthday celebration of the outstanding actress, we tell you 3 of the biggest scandals in which she has been involved Angelina Jolie.

The 3 biggest scandals in Angelina Jolie’s career

1.- Abuse of illicit substances

Angelina Jolie revealed that during her adolescence she used all kinds of drugs, from ecstasy to heroin, in addition to self-harming since at her school she was constantly harassed by her classmates thanks to her extremely thin appearance.

“For some reason, the ritual of cutting myself and feeling the pain made me feel alive, feel a certain release, in a way it was therapeutic for me,” the actress said during an interview with CNN.

Over the years Angelina Jolie has been the victim of a conspiracy theory where it is rumored that he had an incestuous relationship with one of his brothers, however, this could not be further from reality, because the truth behind the kiss that was televised at the Oscars , it was an intimate moment between the brothers that was simply spread the wrong way.

3.-Divorce with Brad Pitt

In 2019, Angelina and Brad, who was her third husband and father of her children, announced that they were in the process of separating thanks to “irreconcilable” differences, which shocked the world, as the couple was one of the couples more Hollywood stables.