BETWEEN ECB, EU AND INFLATION / The danger for 2022 that Italy of the PNRR does not see

The Italian political debate seems to have been absorbed in recent weeks by the measures to be inserted or removed from the budget law and projected to imagine who the new tenant of the Quirinale and possibly of Palazzo Chigi could be. Little attention (except for the expected increases in energy bills) seems to be paying attention to the rise in inflation and the effects that it can have not only on citizens’ pockets, but also on public finances, especially for changes in monetary policy in sight.

RECOVERY & DEBT / The moves not to go wrong before the inflation setback

The President of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, said last week that we can no longer talk about transitory inflation, which confirms that in the United States there will be a rise in interest rates starting in the coming months. As for the ECB, he explains Domenico Lombardi, economist and former IMF adviser, “At the next meeting of the Governing Council on December 16, the new battery of macroeconomic forecasts will be disclosed and almost certainly there will be an upward revision of inflation for the current and next year, but with the prospect that between two years, the consumer price index will be within an acceptable range. In any case, the ECB already recognizes a more persistent character to the inflationary push underway. In this the message is qualitatively similar to that of the Fed, even if conveyed with less force ».

INFLATION / The suspicions about China and the new risks for Italy

On a qualitative level it will also be similar, but on a formal level the message appears different …

Since September, the ECB’s communication has been recalibrated precisely to convey the message on the existence of a degree of persistence of inflation greater than that initially assumed. However, compared to the Fed, the Eurotower has shown more caution, especially as regards the consequences that this increased persistence or less transience of inflation could have on the monetary policy regime. Already at the end of October, Christine Lagarde actually announced the termination of Pepp at the end of March in advance of expectations and has de-emphasized the App, the other unconventional securities purchase program, unlike what has been done in the past.

THE NUMBERS OF INFLATION / Recession and debt crisis, the real risks we run

What was the message conveyed earlier in this sense?

The ECB leaders explained that even if the Pepp had been discontinued, the App would have somehow continued to provide a significant monetary stimulus. For just over a month, however, the message transmitted has been that the cessation of Pepp is confirmed at the end of March, but at the same time the App has been heavily de-emphasized. In fact, a normalization of monetary policy is therefore announced, along a path that will certainly be more gradual than that of the Fed. Among other things, there is a further element that seems to reinforce this message from the Eurotower.

What are you talking about?

Despite the increase in uncertainty in the epidemiological situation, following the spread of the Omicron variant, President Lagarde does not believe that this can affect the macroeconomic situation to any significant extent. This is consistent with the message of starting monetary policy normalization. Looking to December 16, the meeting of the Governing Council will be important to understand what the pace of this normalization will be, but not whether or not it will occur in the coming months, because on this the communication of the ECB has been rather convergent in recent weeks.

What could be the consequences of the conjunction between the normalization of the ECB’s monetary policy and the Fed’s rate hike?

The eurozone economy, as a whole, is more fragile than that of the US, so the normalization of monetary policy should take place at a slower pace than what we will see in the United States. The euro area is made up of various national economies that present a fairly varied picture, with elements of uncertainty and vulnerability that grip some countries more than others, Italy in the first place. The expectation is that as monetary policy normalization begins and continues, markets will tend to discriminate more between national economies by pricing individual economies on the basis of their vulnerability and fragility. In practice there will therefore be a greater variation in the spread.

It is to this, therefore, that it is due the message arrived in recent weeks from Brussels to Italy on the need to contain current spending?

Yes. With the start of the normalization of monetary policy in the Eurozone and the consequent normalization of spreads between the various economies, the European Commission will play an increasingly crucial role because with its statements it will provide an implicit rating on the public finance and macroeconomic prospects. of each country, which the markets will then translate into price decisions, therefore of spreads between the various countries. It is therefore important to clarify what the structure of the new Stability Pact will be if it is reformed. Because otherwise the countries that structurally have a higher spread will also have to pay the price of a situation of uncertainty with respect to a revised Stability Pact or not.

In your opinion, at the internal political level, is there a perception of this change that will take place next year?

My feeling is that the national debate is centered on three dimensions, all of which are short-term. The first concerns the fight against the pandemic. The second is a race to meet the requirements to obtain the next tranche of financing from the Next Generation Eu. The third is the race to the Quirinale. Discussions and analyzes on what could be the macroeconomic scenario for next year seem to me absent in the debate. At the most, these macroeconomic assessments are simplistically absorbed by the estimates on the effects of the NRP, which is somehow considered almost salvific for the Italian economy. Without prejudice to the importance of the NRP, it seems to me that any analysis on more complex scenarios is lacking.

We must therefore wait until December 16 to get some indication of the pace of normalization of the ECB’s monetary policy. As for the Stability Pact, in your opinion, what will it be the attitude of the new German government?

I believe that in recent times Germany has been particularly benevolent on this debate, paying for Merkel’s departure from the scene, who wanted to take leave in a non-confrontational way. I believe that the new government, under the pressure of public opinion, all the more so after the enormous effort made by the EU with the Next Generation EU, will require a course correction from countries with high debt. We will therefore see a dialectic between low-debt and high-debt countries, also because the pandemic has further accentuated this dichotomy in the Eurozone. Italy, among other things, has always had a structural difficulty in absorbing European funds. We will see if this is the case again or if there will be a qualitative leap with the implementation of the NRP.

(Lorenzo Torrisi)

– – – –

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED