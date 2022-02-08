Duvan Zapata everyone worries. The fantasy coaches are anxious about the new exams today but the feelings at the moment are bad. So he explains today The Gazzetta dello Sport: “The sentence will come only today, with the Atalanta statement, but the device is already known: Duvàn Zapata’s injury on Sunday is serious, the stop will be long. How many? It is a relapse, on Sunday he returned after almost 50 days and yesterday the impression was that it will be necessary to assume an absence at least as long: at least two, if not three, months. In some cases, caution doubles, especially – given the recovery time from previous injuries – in the case of the Colombian. But there is a worse hypothesis: those 2-3 months may not be enough. It will depend on the outcome of the further, necessary investigations, scheduled between last night and this morning. The hint to be confirmed is that the injury to the left adductor, the same that had stopped him on December 21, is at the insertion of the tendon, which is feared to be affected: the dynamics of the stop, an unnatural movement of the leg, would also make him think. following a slip. In the case: an even more delicate problem, with the need for intervention “.

Climate of tension in Atalanta after what happened with Gosens, the company could also return to the market: “In light of two fresh precedents (a much less serious relapse by Toloi and a very important one by Gosens), which have generated tensions, an important parenthesis opens: on the management of muscle injuries by the medical staff, which has changed this year. And also a debate on the always difficult balance to be found between the need of the technicians to quickly recover the players and the appropriate caution in certain cases. As things went on Sunday, the suspicion of a short circuit in the management of the return is legitimate: it was not (only) bad luck, Zapata on Sunday was not 100% ready to return to the field. And perhaps for this reason he was not even fully convinced that he could do it, especially after his previous week of work at Atalanta-Cagliari: a little in the group and a little apart. If today Zapata’s stop will force us to consider the hypothesis of the season over or almost over, we could also think of going down the extreme road of monitoring the releases., even foreigners. From the suggestion Diego Costa down, the market does not offer big names, but it would still be an emergency solution to at least increase the number of options. Perhaps hoping to catch the right joker “.

