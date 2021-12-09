News

Between fashion and beauty, the most glamorous gifts to give to friends

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman10 hours ago


Buying gifts for friends is always a treasure hunt, even more so if you know them like the back of your hand and wander around physical and virtual stores, ready to find the right proposal for one or the other. The only drawback is that sometimes, especially with historical ones, between birthdays and holidays, it happens that you have already given yourself everything. How then to get out of the impasse?

Fortunately, every year, especially for Christmas, gift ideas are flooding is between fashion collections freshly released, beauty packages theme, books to read in the light of the tree or accessories to shine in the holidays, running out of inspiration is really difficult, even with the friends of a lifetime. Let’s discover together a selection of glamorous gifts, to be unwrapped between best friend.

Fashion and beauty gift ideas to offer to friends for Christmas

Books to leaf through under the tree lights, bright make-up like holidays, accessories for everyday life or clothes for the cold seasons. Fortunately, between cosmetics and fashion proposals, gift ideas for friends never end. Let’s find out together the most glamorous for this Christmas


