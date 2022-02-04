between films and directors will it be the year of surprises?

Nominations for the 2022 Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, and a few days before the official game begins 94th Academy Awards we try to take stock of the situation on the films and artists currently favored.

Also this year, just like last year, Hollywood will have to contend with the major changes imposed on the industry by the pandemicFortunately, some things do not change, specifically the weight that the nominations of the Guilds will have on the Oscars. And even if the Academy has been opening up more and more to internationality for some years, the WGAs, DGAs and PGAs remain the strongest indicators – together with the Toronto Film Festival – to (try to) predict what will happen during the Night of the Oscars. From this point of view, the top five films of the year would appear to be The Power of the Dog, Belfast, Dune, West Side Story And Licorice Pizzawhich it would be really surprising NOT to see among the ten nominated for Best Picture (this year the rules of the Oscars have changed, and the main category will be composed of ten mandatory and no longer optional nominees).

Also, the question everyone is asking is, Spider-Man: No Way Home And No Time to Die will they be rewarded for bringing the audience back to the cinema? And then again, international films like Madres Paralelas by Pedro Almodóvar o Drive My Car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi will find space among the ten titles nominated for Best Picture?

The Best Director section is even more unpredictablewith the historically difficult and unpredictable syndication of directors: in the last decade there have been all the colors in this category, but wanting to rely on the DGAs, the nominees for the Oscar for directing will be Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh, Jane Campion, Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuvewith the possible ‘surprises’ identifiable in the aforementioned Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Almodovar and the independent director Sian Heder, not to mention the loose cannon Joel Coen with his The Tragedy of Macbethwhich until it is officially cut off would be good to consider in any category.

Regarding the nominations for the best screenplaysfinally, the situation becomes even more intricate: CODA, Dune, Nightmare Alley, tick, tick … BOOM! And West Side Story were nominated by the Writers Guild for Best Non-Original Screenplay, but at least three very strong Oscar contenders such as The Power of the Dog, The Lost Daughter and especially Drive My Car they were not eligible to fall within the awards of the writers’ union, and each of these titles certainly has the strength to overturn the picture drawn by the five nominees at the WGA. As for the original scriptsinstead, WGA candidates Licorice Pizza, Don’t Look Up And Being the Ricardos would appear to be the favorites, followed by Belfast (not eligible for WGAs) and one-fifth between King Richard, The French Dispatch, Parallel Mothers And C’mon C’mon.

We leave you below our predictions for Best Film and Best Director and Best Screenplays, let us know in your comments! See you tomorrow to analyze the situation of the actors and actresses who are protagonists and not.

Prediction for best film nomination:

Belfast

Drive my car

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick… BOOM!

West Side Story

To keep an eye on: Being the Ricardos, CODA, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Prediction for Best Director nomination:

Steven Spielberg

Paul Thomas Anderson

Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Jane Campion

Denis Villeneuve

To Watch: Guillermo del Toro, Joel Coen, Kenneth Branagh, Pedro Almodovar

Forecast for screenplay nominations:

ORIGINALS:

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

To keep an eye on: C’mon C’mon, The French Dispatch, Madres Paralelas

NOT ORIGINAL: