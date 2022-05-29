Between Gabriel Boric and Vladimir Putin: who are the 100 most influential people of 2022, according to Time magazine

As it happens every year, the prestigious magazine TIME chose the 100 most influential people of 2022 And he did it according to six different categories: artists, innovators, titans, leaders, icons and pioneers.

There is no Argentine on the list, and there are only five Latin Americans: the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric (Leaders category); Sonia Guajajara, Cristina Villareal Velasquez Y Ana Cristina Gonzalez Velez (Pioneers category); and the founder of Nubank, David Velez (Innovators category).

Boric shared the category of leaders with -among others- the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin; the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky; Chinese President, Xi Jinping; and the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Featured artists included Andrew Garfield, Zoë Kravitz, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jeremy Strong and many more.

The British artist Adele, one of those selected TOLGA AKMEN – AFP

Some of the personalities selected in the Titans category are: Tim Cook, Oprah Winfrey, Christine Lagarde, and Kris Jenner. For their part, Adele and the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal were elected as Icons along with other figures of international renown.

The selection of Latin American figures was reduced compared to last year, when eight people were on the magazine’s list (the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele; the leader of the Cuban revolt and dissident artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara; puerto rican singer badbunny, the brazilian businesswoman Louise Trajan, Honduran activists Indyra Mendoza and Claudia Spellmant; and the Mexican activist Olympia Coral Melo Cruz; and the Chilean activist president of the Constitutional Convention, Elisa Loncón Antileo).

In 2018, the Argentine who made the list was former President Mauricio Macri. It was the second time that the founding partner of Cambiemos was selected, since he had appeared before in 2016.

artists

American actress Sarah Jessica Parker KENA BETANCUR – AFP

innovators

Tim Cook

titans

leaders

United States President Joe Biden

icons

pioneers