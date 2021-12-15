between injuries, goodbye in January and the first idea of ​​the market – SOS Fanta

What’s happening for Felipe Caicedo? The attacker of the Genoa it is a case in fantasy football, he is out due to an injury and at the moment he cannot play. A start to the season with many stops, he was unlucky because he had one problem after another. With Genoa he played only five appearances, for a total of 206 minutes. When he played he also did well, because he scored a goal and made two assists with an average of 7.3. The problem is not one of performance, but of presence on the pitch.

Now he is out, he has not even been called up for the Italian Cup. Criscito and Destro are back, but he is not. AND the injury (low-grade distraction trauma to the right semitendinosus), on paper, it wasn’t too severe either. But at this point it should only return in January. Provided that it will not go away, because the sale is not to be excluded as Il Secolo XIX had reported.

In fact, there are too many physical problems, in addition to a high salary. Elements that would be pushing the club towards an early sale. Among the clubs that are moving for him there is Fiorentina, even if it is still early. Caicedo had already been a purple target and the idea comes up again for January second The nation. The company is in fact looking for a deputy Vlahovic, there is not only the name of Borja Mayoral who is always a goal even if he has played more in the last matches of Roma.

