Between Italy and Argentina, The Legend of the Crab King arrives

Synopsis: Between glasses of wine, a group of old hunters remember the story of Luciano: crazy, vigilante, bastard and above all a legend. Italy, late 19th century. Luciano is a drunk who, like all other crazy people, shakes the structures of his community by not wanting to fit into any of them. The rebellion against authority and a forbidden love unleash a tragedy. Turned into an unlucky criminal, Luciano is exiled to the distant Tierra del Fuego where, with the help of ruthless gold prospectors, he embarks on the search for a mythical treasure, charting the path of his redemption. However, in these barren lands, only madness and greed can triumph.

“The Legend of the Crab King”, a film that narrates the myth of a young Italian, who after a crime escapes from Italy to Argentina at the end of the 19th century to make his “America”, in a story that mixes part of the tradition of Italian cinema with the “freest” way of filming in Argentina.

“We were interested in marking the rebellion in a change of era, like that return to feudalism and the trip to America and the new world,” De Righi told Télam, about the film that premiered at Cannes and went through New York and Mar del Plata, among other festivals.

In the United States he studied cinema. “It was very practical. They gave us a camera and we went out to film. But when I finished my studies, I wanted to continue them in Rome with Literature.”

In his country -although he was born in the United States- he began as a production assistant, but quickly decided to emigrate to Argentina to collaborate with directors such as Matías Piñeiro, attracted by the films of Lisandro Alonso and Santiago Mitre, among others. “I don’t know if I’m an Argentine or Italian filmmaker,” he says, laughing, after 15 years living in Buenos Aires, where he has a wife and two children.

The filmmakers arrive at their first fiction in the same way as at documentaries: listening to stories that Italian hunters told them in a cabin in Veiano, a mountain village an hour from Rome.

Here they narrate it through fiction because there was no material to document the fact. “The first part -he explained- is a little more documented. Already in the second we give rise to fantasy, supported more than anything in adventure literature, such as Conrad or Stevenson”.

“The legend…” tells the story of Luciano (fabulous acting debut of the plastic artist Gabrielle Silli), an Italian bastard who, after declaring himself against the prince and carrying out an act of vandalism, must go into exile in Tierra del Fuego. The first part of the film is a romantic drama, with the typical Italian “canzonettas”, the goats, their cowbells and the shepherds going around. The poverty of the peasantry that bows to the arrogance of the nobility. Everything, wrapped in a poetic aura with “Pasolinean” features.

However, for Luciano’s stage in Fuegian they decide to give rein to the western with a story of adventures of gold prospectors, with Argentine actors (except Silli) and a display in the open of the end of the world, which culminates, as expected, with a return to Italian poetry. It is a hypnotic and melodic piece, where photography is as responsible as history.

“Each place had its drawbacks. In Italy we mobilized a whole town. A lot of interior had to be rebuilt. And in Tierra del Fuego it was an adventure, with a very adverse climate with distant locations. It was complicated logistically. The geography is very fascinating The change of landscape in such a short distance is very impressive,” said the filmmaker from a Roman and Calabrian family and who felt comfortable in Argentina because of “the way of making movies, less solemn and industrial than in Italy.”

With Zoppis, friends since childhood, they studied cinema separately, but when they met again, they felt that their gazes complemented each other to narrate in the seventh art. “The work between two enriches the content and lowers the ego of the director. The ideas are more solid. There is something that works in this that each one has the idea of ​​​​him and bump them.”

On how the filming was with two well-marked parts in two different countries, he reviewed: “It was done in two stages. It is a project of many years. A long time ago we went with Mateo to Tierra del Fuego and imagined what Luciano’s trip would be like. It was many years of writing and searching for financing. It was a very big jump, at the production level, between “Il Solengo” (first film) and this one. We filmed everything during the pandemic. There were good decisions made by the producers, who courageously decided to film the Italian part between the first and second waves and then in February 2021 between the first and second waves in Argentina. There was time in between to review.”

Also opening at the Favio tonight is “Shirley,” directed by Josephine Decker, starring Elisabeth Moss, Odessa Young, Michael Stuhlbarg and Logan Lerman.

Synopsis: A writer of horror novels and her husband welcome a young couple into their home. The newcomers are a breath of inspiration and fantasy in the mind of the novelist. Movie inspired by the book by Susan Scarf Merrell.

Shirley Jackson was a popular author in the 1940s and 1950s, when she published regularly in The New Yorker, but she only began to gain prestige after her death in the mid-1960s. Stephen King considers her a benchmark for the horror genre gothic, and his novel The Haunting of Hill House (1959) became a series released on Netflix in 2018. One of his most famous stories, The Lottery, which ends with a violent stoning, caused quite a stir when it appeared and is from kicked off the story of this movie.

A newly married young student who accompanies her husband during a residency at a liberal university in Vermont, reads that story with concentration while traveling by train and her reaction when finishing it is surprising: the impression it produces turns into a consummate sexual outburst of immediate. It is the first clue of a fascination that will grow when he comes into contact with Shirley, a conflicted woman, addicted to tobacco and alcohol, reluctant to social contact and too dependent on the approval of her husband, a arrogant academic, opportunist and manipulator who pressures him to focus on writing, mostly to satisfy his mania for control.

Programming

Thursday 16

7:00 p.m.: The Legend of the Crab King

9:00 p.m.: Shirley

friday 17

7:20 p.m.: Shirley

Saturday 18

6:30 p.m.: Shirley

9pm: The Legend of the Crab King

Tuesday 21

7:00 p.m.: The Legend of the Crab King

8:00 p.m.: Main cinema. The Avenger of the Future, by Paul Verhoeven (USA/1990)

2 a.m.: Shirley

Wednesday 22

6:30 p.m.: Shirley

8pm: Cinema for Diversity. Promised Land, by Gus Van Sant (USA/2012)

9pm: The Legend of the Crab King