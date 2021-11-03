Sports

Between KGB, weapons and bad business. Lilin: “I’ll tell you about Transnistria and the Sheriff”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

The writer of ‘Siberian Education’: “President Gușan? He is simply a KGB agent and a strongman of the Sheriff group”

Nicolai Lilin, 41-year-old writer known to the general public especially for ‘Siberian Education’, has three passports as recalled by Gazzetta dello Sport: Moldovan, Italian and Transnistrian. Interviewed by rosy, Lilin illustrates the land where Inter will play tonight. “I won’t see the match and I’m not cheering, but understanding what Transnistria is is good for everyone,” he says.

“A splinter created by the fracture of the USSR. Always a huge warehouse of Soviet weapons, a war platform to be activated in an anti-Western key in case of aggression: we still have 250 active nuclear warheads today”.

In this context, what is the national sentiment gathered in the football team?

“Football has always been of little or no interest to us. This team is just a political project to make the world talk about the region.”

It seems that the president of the club, Victor Gușan, has not been photographed for 20 years: but who is he?

“He is simply an agent of the KGB and a strongman of the Sheriff group. I do not say” ex “agent because you never stop being one: from the KGB you only come out in a coffin. He is the guarantor of this power and political project that also passes from the results of the team: it is normal that he does not show himself around “.

Where does the economic power of the Sheriff arise?

“It is a private holding created when this region was blocked, separated from the rest of the world. To be clear, we could not even enter a bottle of milk. So, according to an idea of ​​the KGB and the local government, the Sheriff platform manages every economic relationship in Transnistria, obviously bypassing the legal pathways. It is what makes the region live in an unofficial way, the country’s greatest economic resource “.

How will Inter be received?

“The team finds an open country, with friendly people. You live in peace, even if the underworld spreads behind the scenes”.

November 3, 2021 (change November 3, 2021 | 09:00)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cuadrado goes to the ground, Caprari teases him during Verona-Juve

3 days ago

F1 in Mexico, rarefied air the danger n. 1 for the brakes

8 hours ago

Aggression to United supporters: 4 Daspo to Atalanta fans

1 day ago

Euro 2020, Mattarella confers honors to the Azzurri winners: the coach Mancini and the head of the FIGC Gravina appointed Great officers

July 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button