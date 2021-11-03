Between KGB, weapons and bad business. Lilin: “I’ll tell you about Transnistria and the Sheriff”

The writer of ‘Siberian Education’: “President Gușan? He is simply a KGB agent and a strongman of the Sheriff group”

Nicolai Lilin, 41-year-old writer known to the general public especially for ‘Siberian Education’, has three passports as recalled by Gazzetta dello Sport: Moldovan, Italian and Transnistrian. Interviewed by rosy, Lilin illustrates the land where Inter will play tonight. “I won’t see the match and I’m not cheering, but understanding what Transnistria is is good for everyone,” he says.

“A splinter created by the fracture of the USSR. Always a huge warehouse of Soviet weapons, a war platform to be activated in an anti-Western key in case of aggression: we still have 250 active nuclear warheads today”.

In this context, what is the national sentiment gathered in the football team?

“Football has always been of little or no interest to us. This team is just a political project to make the world talk about the region.”

It seems that the president of the club, Victor Gușan, has not been photographed for 20 years: but who is he?

“He is simply an agent of the KGB and a strongman of the Sheriff group. I do not say” ex “agent because you never stop being one: from the KGB you only come out in a coffin. He is the guarantor of this power and political project that also passes from the results of the team: it is normal that he does not show himself around “.

Where does the economic power of the Sheriff arise?

“It is a private holding created when this region was blocked, separated from the rest of the world. To be clear, we could not even enter a bottle of milk. So, according to an idea of ​​the KGB and the local government, the Sheriff platform manages every economic relationship in Transnistria, obviously bypassing the legal pathways. It is what makes the region live in an unofficial way, the country’s greatest economic resource “.

How will Inter be received?

“The team finds an open country, with friendly people. You live in peace, even if the underworld spreads behind the scenes”.

November 3, 2021 (change November 3, 2021 | 09:00)

