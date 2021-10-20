between Kill Bill 3, the truth about DiCaprio and Morricone

And it is precisely of the actors on which Tarantino dwells a lot to talk during the meeting, especially on how they happened some of his casting choices: “Am I writing thinking about the actors I will call? It depends. I have two examples: when I started writing Hans Landa’s character in Inglourious Basterds I realized that I was sketching a character that would be impossible for any performer to encompass. I needed a genius, someone with a fluent command of languages. I have come to wonder if by any chance I had written an unreadable character. And then Christoph Waltz came and Landa manifested before my eyes. I got along so well with him that I absolutely wanted to work on him again and that’s why I wrote the character of Dr. King Schultz in Django Unchained. ”.

And speaking of Django Unchained, here’s the truth behind the scene bloody hand of Leonardo DiCaprio: “Yes, it really happened, but to be honest the scene that scares me every time even seeing her again is the one where her character falls backwards after being killed by Shultz. It was dangerously close to the cabinet and every time I have the feeling that it might crash! But when he broke the glass he was really hurt, it shattered in his hand, but his reaction was extraordinary as you can see. All of us in the crew were thinking “Fuck, what’s going on now?”. We waited and he not only kept shooting, but made blood an element of the scene by using it and playing with it. That incident triggered something in Leo that transformed the scene as only great actors do. It was fortunate to be able to witness that moment. ”.

And if the chance to be able to see Kill Bill 3 is more and more concrete (“I picked up the script for Kill Bill just the other day …” the director lets slip) one of his dreams would be to be able to shoot a spaghetti western in Italy, the country of one of his masters: Ennio Morricone. “Collaborating with Ennio was a dream for me.” says Tarantino “He is my favorite composer by far. We crossed paths several times and he always told me that I could use his music. Then when I made The Hateful Eight he realized that there was a need for an original soundtrack, which I usually didn’t use in my films since I always chose the pieces myself. I proposed the project to him and he accepted, only that when the film was already in post-production he had not yet made the music because there had been some communication errors. I was very sorry, but also understanding, since he was working with Giuseppe Tornatore. Except that he confessed to me that he had a tune that he couldn’t get out of his head if he thought about my film. He told me he could compose some variations of the same tune and maybe get ten minutes of soundtrack. I accepted immediately. Except that the next day, when he was in Rome, he approached me and told me that between the new music and some unused melodies of John Carpenter’s The Thing he had almost twenty-twenty-five minutes of soundtrack, and that he could even reach forty ! “. Then we all know how it ended: a splendid overture as only Morricone could do, in the union we had all desired between the composer and Quentin Tarantino.