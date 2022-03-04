Between love and hate: who supported and rejected Putin for invading Ukraine? | news today

The friendships that Putin has maintained with people such as Prince Albert of Monaco, or the actor Gerard Depardieu, have been affected by his decision to invade Ukraine. And the support, which is presumed, his friends have given him so far, has changed, at least publicly. Photo: AFP Agency

Vladimir Putin, The president of Russia has always been characterized by keeping his private life out of the public eye. But, despite being so reserved with his private life, over the years the affinity that the Russian president has with various figures from the world of politics, business and even art has been known.

However, these friendships that Putin has maintained with people such as Prince Albert of Monaco or actor Gerard Depardieu have been affected by his decision to invade Ukraine. And the support that, it is presumed, his friends have given him so far has changed, at least publicly; His friends have either questioned his decision, asked him to reconsider, or openly supported Ukraine.

Despite this, the Russian president still has some allies in the world of politics, who continue to support him, despite the attacks that have been committed in Ukraine, which organizations such as Amnesty International have labeled “crimes of war”.

monegasque alliance

The first public report of contact between Prince Albert of Monaco and Vladimir Putin was in 2006, when the prince visited Russia and was received by the Kremlin. The meeting took place after the prince concluded his expedition to the Russian North Pole. According Guardian, the prince and Putin have a good relationship. And since that date, there have been several occasions on which the prince and Putin have been rumored to be good friends. A year after the meeting in Moscow, Putin and the prince spent a week fishing and hunting in Siberia. And the following year, the Russian president built a three-story dacha, a traditional Russian country house, in Prince Albert’s garden, according to reports. TheTimes.

In fact, the relationship between the Monegasque principality and Russia goes beyond their leaders. According to the aforementioned media, Russian oligarchs often travel to Monaco frequently, since they are attracted by its warm climate and because it is a tax-free country.

According to the Pandora documents, a journalistic investigation that reveals how billionaires and criminals evade taxes worldwide, “part of Putin’s inner circle has used Monaco as a discreet center for his financial affairs,” as he describes it. TheGuardian. In the last twenty years, Russia has greatly influenced Monaco and this small principality “has become Moscow on the sea”.

Therefore, Prince Albert’s decision to join the economic sanctions imposed by the European Union on the Russian oligarchs was surprising. In a statement, the prince “firmly” rejected the attack on Ukraine, called for dialogue and called for the withdrawal of Russian soldiers from Ukrainian soil. In addition, he offered humanitarian aid and support to the people of Ukraine.

gerard depardieu

According to New York Times, President Putin and legendary French actor Gerard Depardieu have been friends for more than a decade. In fact, the French actor obtained Russian citizenship in 2013 after refusing to pay taxes in France and during an interview with a Russian media outlet, the actor said that he “loved” President Putin, who granted him his new citizenship at his private residence.

However, since the invasion of Ukraine, the actor has been emphatic in rejecting this decision made by Putin, claiming that “Russia and Ukraine have always been brother countries. I am against this fratricidal war.” In turn, he asked them to stop the clashes and called both countries to negotiate.

However, previously the French actor’s comments towards Ukraine were not favorable; In 2015, Depardieu asserted that he “loved both Russia and Ukraine, which belongs to Russia,” according to the aforementioned media. What caused the Ukrainian government to include the actor in a list of characters from the world of culture who are a threat to the country’s security, according to local media reports.

China

The relationship between China and Moscow is close, so much so that during the presentation of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Putin traveled to China and spoke with President Xi Jinping. There, both leaders declared that the friendship between the two countries had “no limits or prohibited areas of cooperation.”

In fact, according to reports from officials of United Statessenior Chinese government officials have asked their Russian counterparts not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics, reported the New York Times.

Despite the fact that since the invasion of Ukraine the Chinese authorities have expressed their support for the Ukrainian government, they have not, until now, openly rejected Russia’s actions. Although they did ask for a diplomatic resolution. In turn, China abstained from voting during a UN security council, in which they repudiated the invasion of Ukraine.

Apparently, China is the closest country to Russia. In fact, before the invasion of Ukraine, the United States asked the Asian country to help in the diplomatic mediation between Russia and Ukraine, according to the aforementioned media.

Russian oligarchs

Apparently the relationship between Putin and the Russian oligarchs, which was presumed close, since some of them made a lot of money during the Putin government, is at a breaking point. This is due to the financial sanctions that the European Union and the United States imposed on Russia, and many oligarchs associated with it.

So far, 26 people, including journalists, have received financial sanctions. This has not pleased several oligarchs. Some have even publicly rejected the invasion of Ukraine.

According to him Washington Post these differences between the oligarchs and Putin “fall short of suggesting any groundswell of oligarchic opposition, according to Western experts and officials.” However, these expressions were unthinkable weeks ago.

One of them is Alexei Mordashev, the steel and mining tycoon, who complained about the sanctions and said they had nothing to do with the war. In an interview with RBK, he stated that a way out of the conflict must be found. “It is terrible that Ukrainians and Russians are dying, that people are in hardship and the economy is collapsing. We have to do everything necessary to find a way out of this conflict in the near future and stop the bloodbath to help the people affected to rebuild their lives.”

On the other hand, the owner of the DIA and AlfaBank supermarkets, Mijaíl Fridman, highlighted his relationship with Ukraine and said in a letter published by the Financial Times that “I am deeply attached to the Ukrainian and Russian peoples, and I consider the current conflict a tragedy for both.”

In turn, the banker Oleg Tinkov he stated on his Instagram account that war was unacceptable. “Innocent people are dying in Ukraine right now, every day. This is unacceptable! Has no sense! The government should spend the money on treating people medically, on researching how to beat cancer, and not on war. We are against the war!”

Also, the owner of Rusal, an aluminum conglomerate in Russia, Oleg Deripaska asked for peace. “Peace is very necessary,” he said on his Telegram account.

According to EThe Washington Post, the reason why these billionaires spoke out against the invasion of Ukraine is not known. However, their attitudes could be interpreted as “selfish, if not cynical, poses of conscience, adopted in the hope of avoiding the crosshairs of sanctions”. However, for the experts interviewed by the aforementioned media, the message in support of Ukraine “increases the pressure on Putin, regardless of the motivation.”

Russian allies

Until now, Nicolás Maduro, the president of Venezuela, has been one of the few leaders who have openly expressed support for the president of Russia. According to a statement published by the Kremlin, President Maduro offered Russia “all his support” and condemned the United States and NATO for their campaign of “disinformation and lies,” according to a report. France 24.

On the other hand, countries like Cuba and Nicaragua refrained from criticizing Putin for invading Ukraine during an extraordinary session of the UN General Assembly. There, Cuba and Nicaragua blamed the international community for the “double standards” they presented towards Russia.

They also expressed that “it is not possible to rigorously and honestly examine the current situation in Ukraine without carefully assessing the factors that have led to the use of force”, such as the “dedication” of the United States to continue the progression of NATO towards the borders of the Russian Federation and the “delivery of modern weapons” to Ukraine, which amount to “a military encirclement”.

