between love, heartbreak and Bergman

I began to see ‘Bergman’s Island’ with a certain fear, fearing an extremely serious and excessively cultured film -you understand me-. It didn’t take long for me to realize that this latest work by the director and screenwriter Mia Hansen-Love, author of titles so given to emotions and as sensitive as ‘A Young Love’ and ‘The Future’, is cultured and serious in dealing with certain matters, but is, at the same time, full of life, of light, of very interesting reflections on love, lack of love, the role that each one plays in a couple and, also, on the admiration towards great figures of the culture and their personality. In this case, that figure is the Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman.

With four splendid actors, who quickly win us over by taking us to their field and who we always feel real and authentic, ‘Bergman’s Island’ is a film that splits in two, although its narrative unity is maintained at all times.

A couple of directors and screenwriters decide to settle for a season on the island of Farö, where Bergman lived, with the intention of looking for ideas for new projects. From now onMia Hansen-Love follows in the footsteps of each of the members of the couple, his relationships, his meetings with scholars of Bergman, the analysis that they make about the personality of the filmmaker and his particular sentimental history. And, at a given moment, the protagonist begins to relate the script that she has in mind. Another movie begins.

Directed with brilliance, talent and delicacy, pampering its great actors, recreating themselves in the beautiful natural settings that surround them, ‘Bergman’s Island’ is a beautiful, warm, real film in its approaches to the feeling of love and the pain of heartbreak , correct in its criticism of the role of certain sacred monsters… great. It will be enjoyed by fans of a well-made, well-cared-for, profound cinema.