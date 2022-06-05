Between marble and outdoor pool: JLo and Ben Affleck would have bought this luxurious mansion, they say

One of the sensation couples of the moment is undoubtedly the one made up of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopezboth gave each other a new opportunity after almost 20 years of having separated a few days after a probable marriage bond.

Since then JLo tasted the honeys of love with Mark Anthony whom he married and had his two children, then one of his dancers arrived, Casper Smartthen the rapper Drakelove that only lasted a couple of months, until finally she fell in love with the baseball player Alex Rodriguez with whom he lived a relationship that seemed solid from the end of 2017 to April 2021.

After that breakup that cost him a lot of work to overcome, Jennifer found peace and quiet again with whom she had previously left him dressed and rowdy, Ben Affleckwho came from a love break with actress Ana de Armas.

The couple met again as in the old days and gave themselves a second wind from mid-2021 to date, the infatuation has lasted for them and it seems that this time things will be different since the masters have presented their respective children and now they are thinking about getting married again.

However, the couple could not put aside the possibility of residing in a place that was their “love nest”, the search began a few months ago, but it had not been an issue that kept them up at night.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s new “love nest” (Photo: Grosby Group)

your little love nest

Now, it is known that the couple has probably acquired a sumptuous mansion that would be a mini-palace ready to be inhabited by the couple, in which elegant and sumptuous details abound, such as the marble floors or the outdoor pool, with more than 30 thousand square meters and that to his credit has housed the actor Danny DeVito and was previously the home of the Australian billionaire, James Parkerex-partner of the singer Mariah Carey.

The palace has amenities such as seven rooms for visitors and tenants, a eight car garagea beauty salon accessible via a private elevator from the master suite, cigar room, a wine cellar and a private movie theater.

The couple’s mansion has a cost close to 60 million dollars, this would be the second time that a JLo couple agrees to the idea of ​​buying a property together, let us remember that he did the same with Alex Rodriguezwith whom he bought a luxurious property in New York, after formalizing their relationship.

