between Mbappé and Neymar, Messi has chosen his side – Foot11.com

While the attacking trio of Paris Saint-Germain has been on fire since the start of the season, friction has arisen between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. Lionel Messi, he wants to play the intermediary. More

In a time not so long ago, Lionel Messi was the main strong-head of a trio of strong-heads. At FC Barcelona, ​​between 2014 and 2017, the Pulga was the heart of an attack made up of himself, Luis Suarez and Neymar. However, the matches played together were a real pleasure to watch for the fans. As a bonus, a Champions League won hands down in 2015. Suarez and Neymar both scored. A few seasons later, Lionel Messi finds a similar situation, with one of his brave teammates, Neymar. Problem, it is not the Uruguayan star who completes the trio, but Kylian Mbappé, to whom Paris Saint-Germain has decided to entrust the keys in order to extend it this summer. Rising tensions, individualism… how does Lionel Messi manage to calm things down between his two attacking teammates?

30 – Successful dribbles in the 5 major European leagues this season: 30 – Lionel Messi 🥇

29

28

27

26

25

24

23

22

21

20

19 – Jude Bellingham 🥈 Magician🧙‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/L9JagMEc67 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 12, 2022

Lionel Messi’s age and wisdom quickly served him to take the situation better than his two teammates. So much so that he must play the intermediary between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. As a reminder, the relationship between the two attackers would be in a colder period. In question, a history of penalty and a surplus of individualism of KM7 during the meeting against Juventus Turin. If the two concerned assure that there is no problem, certain signs do not deceive. And for The Teamif Paris Saint-Germain have always been fueled so much since the start of the season, it is undoubtedly thanks to Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi in the colors of Paris Saint-Germain (Icon Sport)

If he lost his two main supporters and friends after the departures of Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi devotes part of his time to solving the problems between his two teammates on the front of the attack. He would initially accept without saying anything that Mbappé would be the official penalty shooter. In addition, the sports daily also reveals that he is trying to make Neymar and Mbappé understand that the club will not win anything if they continue in this state of mind. Hoping for Paris Saint-Germain that the Messi sauce takes, before the trip to Maccabi Haifa.