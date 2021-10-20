Between misinformed consent and misinformed dissent, the anti Covid-19 vaccination proceeds

An entire family of five unvaccinated adults is hospitalized for Covid-19, two of the members directly in intensive care. Street mobilizations against the green pass throughout Italy, with some episodes of violence. The former justified themselves by saying that they trusted the advice of the aerialist. The second to alternative scientists, commentators and politicians, including some old squads (if it is true, as it is emerging, that some exponents of Forza Nuova finance no-vax pages and movements). In both cases, the risk of clusters between unvaccinated or social provocateurs is high and should be prevented and contained. There are a few million unvaccinated employees, the majority in the private sector. Yet the school staff was regulated, even in great detail, even if the results of the specific school monitoring system were then lost track. So why should teachers be vaccinated, while Milanese tram drivers should be given subjective discretion? Why is it debated whether to guarantee objectors a free tampon every 48 hours? What consensus is sought? On what knowledge is the law based? And what right are we talking about?

Despite the tens of thousands of hours of radio and television broadcasts, the tens of thousands of articles, the battles on social media, the choices of the vaccination campaign and the conditions for managing the emergency have not become a shared heritage. Ideas about vaccinations are often confused, information is mixed with emotions, identity choices are independent of practical aspects. And this is true in particular against Covid-19, for responsibilities that have been spreading over many and different actors during the pandemic. On the confusion of information and knowledge, the no-vaxes and no-green passes have built movements with the idea that anyone has the right to do what they want, what they deem right, outside of any collective institutional rule. Everyone acts to his own advantage, it does not matter if to the disadvantage of others. Thinking only or mainly about one’s own health means denying public health, therefore also the State and some ethical and solidarity values.

The response to the pandemic has sharpened these positions but has also resurfaced the inability to prevent or contain them. It is the idea of ​​freedom that everyone claims to be confused and confusing, indicating that the complexity of the fight against Covid-19 is not only health care, but certainly public. 80% of over 12 years are vaccinated with two doses and soon 85% will be reached and it is, it must be said, a truly remarkable result, unique in Europe. But 15%, therefore, have never started vaccination, and among them just under 2 million are people belonging to the categories at risk. We don’t know exactly who makes up this 15%. And among these how many are the undecided, the so-called hesitant, and why after almost a year of vaccination campaign and four months of green pass there is still a non-negligible percentage of people apparently refractory to be vaccinated, willing, for example, to undergo every 48 hours on the swab, an often more invasive and annoying procedure than the inoculation of the vaccine itself. Or rather, we know that there is a communication and trust problem. And now, with the 85% target in sight, the target of 95% coverage of the population is making its way. But again, it is unclear why 95%, nor which population are talking about, nor if with two doses or more.

At the beginning of the 1980s, the World Health Organization had indicated 95% as the goal of the international campaign against measles. A campaign that had seen Italy even anticipate the recommendation of the international agency, even if, in fact, the relative national plans proved ineffective for a long time. The value of 95% was an agreement reached at the table, rounding the estimate made on the basis of the characteristics of the single pathogen and those of the infections in the population. The choice of a single reference value also wanted to simplify information and understanding: 95% for measles and a similar value for whooping cough which is another highly transmissible infection. For other vaccine-preventable infections, the estimated coverage value indicated as a reference to ensure effective control of the spread, to be maintained over time, in order to then think about elimination or eradication, was lower. For example, 85% was settled for poliomyelitis and diphtheria. They were therefore targets of vaccination coverage starting from the pediatric population, that is the one most affected by the infections indicated. But is the ideal coverage rate of 95%, indicated for both the measles vaccination and today for Covid-19, qualitatively identical? Having as a target for all age groups?

The risk of contracting a respiratory virus infection, even a severe one, is higher in children than in adults. Perhaps also for this reason, and for the innate national attitude that children must be protected in any case, schools have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic and represented the last essential activity to resume. It was also thought that children and adolescents were less susceptible than adults, so they were less tested and diagnosed. With the first two pandemic waves, the morbidity and mortality of Covid-19 was mainly borne by the elderly, in particular the elderly, the institutionalized ones at greater risk. But, as the pandemic, vaccination coverage and monitoring evolves, information has grown that children of all ages also have a similar risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection to adults, although the infection is less severe and the risk of hospitalization and death is lower (indications in accordance with the data of the recent ISS report). However, it will be necessary to consider the cases, hospitalizations and complications of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome which seems to characterize the adverse effects in pediatric age even with respect to the variants of the virus, although to date the size and characteristics of the risk are low and in any case to be better defined. .

Distribution of Covid-19 cases and associated deaths in the Italian population from the beginning of the epidemic to 6 October 2021

Loading... Advertisements

A recent American study shows that children can not only contract the infection (in half of the cases in asymptomatic form), but can also transmit it to 52% of cohabitating family members. At school we don’t know. Generalizing results between different realities in terms of health interventions and temporality in terms of combating the pandemic is not appropriate, but these results should stimulate some reflections on what has been done so far and on the next decision-making processes.

The period of the spread in the community of respiratory diseases such as the flu begins. The epidemiological profile of influenza is different from that of SARS-CoV-2 infection and the role of children in the spread is different, as is the impact of infections in the various age groups of the population. So two different aspects of public health that would need clarification and timely indications, both towards the world of health professionals and towards citizens. This is also how the preparedness, without waiting for pandemic plan updates. For the flu there are vaccines for all ages starting from six months of life, even a live attenuated one that can be administered by intranasal inhalation starting from two years of age.

The flu vaccine is offered free of charge and actively by the National Health Service for all people over 64 years of age and is recommended for all those over six months of life at increased risk of complicated disease. For Covid-19, the results of a short-term efficacy and safety trial starting from the six years of age. In the first half of 2022 the results of the trial starting from six months of life should be presented. What will happen in Italy after the approval of the EMA and Aifa? Will we proceed as for adolescents, as if it were a constraint to which we should not oppose and not give appropriate and complete information? Will you ask for the green pass to go to school? Also to attend kindergarten and nursery? And will the green pass really end on New Year’s Eve or will it be renewed?

Legitimate questions after two years of living with Covid-19, to which we expect the bodies in charge not only to answer but even anticipate possible scenarios and future choices. It would be a wonderful opportunity to make communicative prophylaxis, to share with the population the why and the logic of the choices. Recent data on the role of children in the spread of Covid-19 refer to the understanding that the pandemic, as well as epidemics, for example seasonal flu, is an event that involves the entire community with different methods, outcomes and responsibilities. It is therefore the task of the entire community to participate in an appropriate and conscious way in countering the spread of the infection: an active, collaborative and consenting role because it is informed, in the interest of the entire community. A “free” behavior.